Tesco Finest Accordo Aluminium Coffee Capsules 54G

NOT Nespresso compatible
The coffee taste was really good (5 stars) but the capsules do not work properly (1 star) in my Magimix U. The machine crushes the capsule, the flow rate is half what it should be, half the water flows past instead of through the capsule ending up filling the drip tray and I only get a half quantity of coffee in the cup. This product should be withdrawn. I took mine back for a refund.
Very happy with these pods
Taste so much better than Nespresso own brand and cheaper
Problem with flow rate.
These taste OK, but the flow rate from the machine through the pod is terrible. It takes a significantly longer time to pour your standard size cup and the flow rate often slows to a dribble. I am concerned that prolonged use will kill the Nespresso pump and won't purchase again.
Useless, avoid and spend it on another brand.
Useless. I have a Krups Nes press. And placed one in as I do for all other brands and it did not push through any water, the machine sounded as if it was staining to push the water through. Even lifting up the chrome handle at the front was stiff to pull up. On inspection it looked like the pod had crushed slightly. All the other brands I have used was quick and simple. Will not be buying again. Waste of my money that Tesco now has. Avoid.
Great coffee 'off the shelf'
It was easily as good as Nespresso. Please introduce more dark roast flavours.