Tesco Finest Accordo Aluminium Coffee Capsules 54G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Accordo Aluminium Coffee Capsules 54G
£ 2.50
£4.63/100g

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee in aluminium capsules.
  • 10 Nespresso® Compatible Aluminium Capsule Intense and creamy with notes of dark chocolate, malt and spice. This full bodied Accordo is intense and creamy. It's dark roasted giving it a distinctive flavour with notes of dark chocolate, malt, and subtle spice.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Intense and creamy, with notes of dark chocolate, malt and spice
  • Strength no. 8
  • Nespresso® compatible aluminium capsule
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 54g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For preparation details refer to machine manufacturer's operating instructions.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

10 x 5.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne capsule (5.4g)
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

NOT Nespresso compatible

2 stars

The coffee taste was really good (5 stars) but the capsules do not work properly (1 star) in my Magimix U. The machine crushes the capsule, the flow rate is half what it should be, half the water flows past instead of through the capsule ending up filling the drip tray and I only get a half quantity of coffee in the cup. This product should be withdrawn. I took mine back for a refund.

Very happy with these pods

5 stars

Taste so much better than Nespresso own brand and cheaper

Problem with flow rate.

1 stars

These taste OK, but the flow rate from the machine through the pod is terrible. It takes a significantly longer time to pour your standard size cup and the flow rate often slows to a dribble. I am concerned that prolonged use will kill the Nespresso pump and won't purchase again.

Useless, avoid and spend it on another brand.

1 stars

Useless. I have a Krups Nes press. And placed one in as I do for all other brands and it did not push through any water, the machine sounded as if it was staining to push the water through. Even lifting up the chrome handle at the front was stiff to pull up. On inspection it looked like the pod had crushed slightly. All the other brands I have used was quick and simple. Will not be buying again. Waste of my money that Tesco now has. Avoid.

Great coffee 'off the shelf'

5 stars

It was easily as good as Nespresso. Please introduce more dark roast flavours.

