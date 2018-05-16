By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naturya Super Boost Breakfast Cacao 150G

£ 5.00
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Breakfast Boost Cacao Crunch
  • For more information & recipes visit www.naturya.com
  • Supercharge your breakfast with just one spoonful of 5 amazing superfoods
  • Cacao, hemp, mulberries, chia, gojis
  • Naturya's products are nature's most nutrient-rich foods. A quick sprinkle will supercharge your meals with the goodness your body needs.
  • Brimming with omega 3
  • Loaded with iron & zinc
  • Rich in magnesium & fibre
  • Nature's most amazing foods
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 150g
Information

Ingredients

Cacao Nibs 21%, Hemp Seeds, Mulberries, Chia Seeds*, Goji Berries, Coconut Shreds, Agave Syrup, *Salvia Hispanica

Allergy Information

  • This product is packaged in a factory where Nuts, Peanuts, Dairy, Soya Sesame and Sulphites are also handled

Storage

Store in a cool, dark, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country. Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 tablespoon (15 g) is enough to boost your breakfast
  • Power-up your smoothies & milk shakes
  • Supercharge your breakfast
  • Try this!
  • Add a spoonful to yoghurt, porridge or breakfast cereals.
  • Contents may settle, shake well before use.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Return to

  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g% NRV
Energy 2081 kJ
-501 kcal
Fat 34 g
of which saturates 12 g
mono-unsaturates 5.4 g
polyunsaturates 15 g
Carbohydrate 26 g
of which sugars 19 g
Fibre 12 g
Protein 17 g
Salt 0.22 g
Magnesium 250 mg67
Iron 10 mg71
Zinc 4.8 mg48
Omega 3 3980 mg

