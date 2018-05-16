By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naturya Super Food Breakfast Berries 150G

£ 5.00
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Breakfast Boost Superberries
  • For more information & recipes visit www.naturya.com
  • Supercharge your breakfast with just one spoonful of 5 amazing superfoods
  • Goldenberries, mulberries, gojis, blueberry, acai
  • Naturya's products are nature's most nutrient-rich foods. A quick sprinkle will supercharge your meals with the goodness your body needs.
  • Brimming with omega 3 & iron
  • Loaded with zinc & potassium
  • Rich in magnesium & fibre
  • Nature's most amazing foods
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Hemp Seeds, Golden Berries 17%, Mulberries 17%, Chia Seeds*, Cacao Nibs, Goji Berries 12%, Blueberry Powder, Agave Syrup, Acai Powder, *Salvia Hispanica

Allergy Information

  • This product is packaged in a factory where Nuts, Peanuts, Dairy, Soya, Sesame and Sulphites are also handled

Storage

Store in a cool, dark, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country. Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 tablespoon (15 g) is enough to boost your breakfast
  • Power-up your smoothies & milk shakes
  • Supercharge your breakfast
  • Try this!
  • Add a spoonful to yoghurt, porridge or breakfast cereals.
  • Contents may settle, shake well before use.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Return to

  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g% NRV
Energy 1851 kJ
-445 kcal
Fat 26 g
of which saturates 6.5 g
mono-unsaturates 4.8 g
polyunsaturates 14 g
Carbohydrate 29 g
of which sugars 28 g
Fibre 12 g
Protein 17 g
Salt 0.22 g
Potassium 950 mg48
Magnesium 250 mg67
Iron 9.7 mg69
Zinc 4.8 mg48
Omega 3 3390 mg

