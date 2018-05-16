By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Funktional Foods Cacao Powder 100G

£ 3.00
£30.00/kg

Product Description

  • Cacao Powder
  • Feel the wow of cacao
  • A great source of Iron, Potassium, Copper & Magnesium. Iron and Copper support your immune system.
  • Loads your smoothie with a super hit of essential minerals
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

100% Cacao Powder

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a facility that also handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, dark place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK. Product of South America

Preparation and Usage

  • Blend into a smoothie...
  • or stir into warm milk and add agave syrup...
  • ...or coconut sugar for a great hot chocolate treat!
  • We recommend 25g per day

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Return to

  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.
  • www.functionalfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1543 kJ
-370 kcal% NRV
Fat (g)12
- of which saturates (g)7.0
- mono-unsaturates (g)3.6
- polyunsaturates (g)0.4
Carbohydrate (g)26
- of which sugars (g)0.6
Fibre (g)26
Protein (g)27
Salt (g)0.04
Potassium (mg)1660 83
Copper (mg)3.9 390
Magnesium (mg)545 145
Iron (mg)10 71

