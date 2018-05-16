Funktional Foods Cacao Powder 100G

Product Description
- Cacao Powder
- Feel the wow of cacao
- A great source of Iron, Potassium, Copper & Magnesium. Iron and Copper support your immune system.
- Loads your smoothie with a super hit of essential minerals
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
100% Cacao Powder
Allergy Information
- Packed in a facility that also handles Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, dark place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK. Product of South America
Preparation and Usage
- Blend into a smoothie...
- or stir into warm milk and add agave syrup...
- ...or coconut sugar for a great hot chocolate treat!
- We recommend 25g per day
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Funktional Foods,
- Bath,
- BA2 7DW.
Return to
- Funktional Foods,
- Bath,
- BA2 7DW.
- www.functionalfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1543 kJ
|-
|370 kcal
|% NRV
|Fat (g)
|12
|- of which saturates (g)
|7.0
|- mono-unsaturates (g)
|3.6
|- polyunsaturates (g)
|0.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|26
|- of which sugars (g)
|0.6
|Fibre (g)
|26
|Protein (g)
|27
|Salt (g)
|0.04
|Potassium (mg)
|1660 83
|Copper (mg)
|3.9 390
|Magnesium (mg)
|545 145
|Iron (mg)
|10 71
