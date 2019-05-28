By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Funktional Foods Spirulina Powder 100G

5(1)Write a review
Funktional Foods Spirulina Powder 100G
£ 3.00
£30.00/kg

Product Description

  • Spirulina Powder
  • Power up with super spirulina
  • A super source of protein and Vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 supports your immune system.
  • No nonsense superfood
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

100% Spirulina Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains naturally occurring Sulphites, Packed in a facility that also handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, dark place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK. Product of China

Preparation and Usage

  • Get juicing and blending with this great protein packed superfood.
  • How to use...
  • Add to juices and smoothies...
  • For a big protein supercharge
  • We recommend 10g per day

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Return to

  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.
  • www.funktionalfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1420 kJ
-336 kcal
Fat 1.0
- of which saturates (g)0.5
- mono-unsaturates (g)<0.1
- polyunsaturates (g)0.5
Carbohydrate (g)13
- of which sugars (g)<0.1
Fibre (g)5.1
Protein (g)66
Salt (g)0.90
% NRV% NRV
Vitamin B12 (µg)170 6800
Calcium (mg)333 42
Magnesium (mg)300 80
Iron (mg)6.6 47

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Hulk Smash

5 stars

Hulk Smash

Usually bought next

Funktional Foods Wheatgrass Powder 100G

£ 3.00
£30.00/kg

Funktional Foods Green Superblend Powder 100G

£ 3.00
£30.00/kg

Funktional Foods Hemp Protein Powder 100G

£ 3.00
£30.00/kg

Naturya Organic Maca Powder 125G

£ 4.00
£32.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here