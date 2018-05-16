Funktional Foods Green Superblend Powder 100G

Product Description
- Green Superblend Powder
- Get your greens with this superfood blend packed with protein and fibre.
- Perfectly Green Superblend
- The perfect blend of Wheatgrass powder (30%), Pea Protein Powder (25%), Barley grass powder (20%), Spinach powder (15%), Ginger powder (5%) and Spirulina powder (15%). High in protein which supports muscle growth.
- No nonsense superfood
- High in protein
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Allergy Information
- Packed in a facility that also handles Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, dark place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to use...
- Sprinkle on your salads...
- Stir into juices...
- Or add to smoothies!
- We recommend 20g per day.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Funktional Foods,
- Bath,
- BA2 7DW.
Return to
- Funktional Foods,
- Bath,
- BA2 7DW.
- www.funktionalfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1261 kJ
|-
|301 kcal
|Fat (g)
|2.7
|- of which saturates (g)
|0.6
|- mono-unsaturates (g)
|0.2
|- polyunsaturates (g)
|1.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|16
|- of which sugars (g)
|3.9
|Fibre (g)
|30
|Protein (g)
|38
|Salt (g)
|2.0
