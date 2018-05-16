By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Funktional Foods Green Superblend Powder 100G

Funktional Foods Green Superblend Powder 100G
£ 3.00
£30.00/kg

Product Description

  • Green Superblend Powder
  • Get your greens with this superfood blend packed with protein and fibre.
  • Perfectly Green Superblend
  • The perfect blend of Wheatgrass powder (30%), Pea Protein Powder (25%), Barley grass powder (20%), Spinach powder (15%), Ginger powder (5%) and Spirulina powder (15%). High in protein which supports muscle growth.
  • No nonsense superfood
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100g
  • High in protein which supports muscle growth
  High in protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a facility that also handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, dark place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use...
  • Sprinkle on your salads...
  • Stir into juices...
  • Or add to smoothies!
  • We recommend 20g per day.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.
  • www.funktionalfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1261 kJ
-301 kcal
Fat (g)2.7
- of which saturates (g)0.6
- mono-unsaturates (g)0.2
- polyunsaturates (g)1.7
Carbohydrate (g)16
- of which sugars (g)3.9
Fibre (g)30
Protein (g)38
Salt (g)2.0

