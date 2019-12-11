Naturya Super Food Breakfast Seed Crunch 150G

Product Description
- Breakfast Boost Seed Crunch
- Supercharge your breakfast with just one spoonful of 5 amazing superfoods
- Chia, hemp, gojis, flax, lucuma
- Naturya's products are nature's most nutrient-rich foods. A quick sprinkle will supercharge your meals with the goodness your body needs.
- Brimming with zinc, copper & iron
- Loaded with omega 3 & phosphorous
- Rich in magnesium, fibre & thiamin
- Nature's most amazing foods
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Chia Seeds* 29%, Hemp Seeds 29%, Buckwheat 10%, Pumpkin Seeds 10%, Dried Banana Pieces, Goji Berries, Flax Seeds 6%, Lucuma Powder, *Salvia Hispanica
Allergy Information
- This product is packaged in a factory where Nuts, Peanuts, Dairy, Soya, Sesame and Sulphites are also handled
Storage
Store in a cool, dark, dry place.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1 tablespoon (15 g) is enough to boost your breakfast
- Power-up your smoothies & milk shakes
- Supercharge your breakfast
- Try this!
- Add a spoonful to yoghurt, porridge or breakfast cereals.
- Contents may settle, shake well before use.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7DW.
Return to
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7DW.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|% NRV
|Energy
|2089 kJ
|-
|503 kcal
|Fat
|33 g
|of which saturates
|3.9 g
|mono-unsaturates
|5.5 g
|polyunsaturates
|22 g
|Carbohydrate
|22 g
|of which sugars
|10 g
|Fibre
|10 g
|Protein
|25 g
|Salt
|0.16 g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.57 mg
|52
|Phosphorus
|380 mg
|54
|Magnesium
|180 mg
|48
|Iron
|4.7 mg
|34
|Zinc
|6.3 mg
|63
|Copper
|4.2 mg
|420
|Omega 3
|6610 mg
