By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Naturya Super Food Breakfast Seed Crunch 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Naturya Super Food Breakfast Seed Crunch 150G
£ 5.00
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Breakfast Boost Seed Crunch
  • For more information & recipes visit www.naturya.com
  • Supercharge your breakfast with just one spoonful of 5 amazing superfoods
  • Chia, hemp, gojis, flax, lucuma
  • Naturya's products are nature's most nutrient-rich foods. A quick sprinkle will supercharge your meals with the goodness your body needs.
  • Brimming with zinc, copper & iron
  • Loaded with omega 3 & phosphorous
  • Rich in magnesium, fibre & thiamin
  • Nature's most amazing foods
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Chia Seeds* 29%, Hemp Seeds 29%, Buckwheat 10%, Pumpkin Seeds 10%, Dried Banana Pieces, Goji Berries, Flax Seeds 6%, Lucuma Powder, *Salvia Hispanica

Allergy Information

  • This product is packaged in a factory where Nuts, Peanuts, Dairy, Soya, Sesame and Sulphites are also handled

Storage

Store in a cool, dark, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 tablespoon (15 g) is enough to boost your breakfast
  • Power-up your smoothies & milk shakes
  • Supercharge your breakfast
  • Try this!
  • Add a spoonful to yoghurt, porridge or breakfast cereals.
  • Contents may settle, shake well before use.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Return to

  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g% NRV
Energy 2089 kJ
-503 kcal
Fat 33 g
of which saturates 3.9 g
mono-unsaturates 5.5 g
polyunsaturates 22 g
Carbohydrate 22 g
of which sugars 10 g
Fibre 10 g
Protein 25 g
Salt 0.16 g
Thiamin (B1) 0.57 mg52
Phosphorus 380 mg54
Magnesium 180 mg48
Iron 4.7 mg34
Zinc 6.3 mg63
Copper 4.2 mg420
Omega 3 6610 mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Naturya Super Boost Breakfast Cacao 150G

£ 5.00
£3.34/100g

Tesco Wholefoods 4 Seed Mix 300G

£ 2.30
£7.67/kg

Offer

Funktional Foods Green Superblend Powder 100G

£ 3.00
£30.00/kg

Naturya Super Food Breakfast Berries 150G

£ 5.00
£3.34/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here