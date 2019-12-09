Stockwell & Co 80 Tea Bags 200G

Very nice cuppa
Strong tea ☕
Lovely tea
Brilliant, strong and great flavour.
great tea and the price even better
I think this tea is quite strong, I don't like weak tea. For the money you can't beat it. Sometimes with any teabags you get a less than perfect batch but with these if they aren't as good one time you get just get more as they are so cheap. I have brought and tried loads of tea and find they are all alright sometimes and all not alright sometimes too. Don't buy the big boxes as the tea deteriorates quickly when opened and I like the stockwell because they are sealed in foil in two seperate packs
Decent tea bags
For the price, I find this tea perfectly acceptable. Leave to brew for a while and a bag makes a nice mug of tea. May not suit those who prefer their builders' tea on the stronger side.
Not bad for the price!
Not bad at all for the price, but need 2 bags a time for a decent strength cuppa.
Blooming awful
Excellent taste and value
I was expecting that, at this price, these tea bags would be a real compromise on taste. But they're not! The tea has a great taste. Tremendous value.
Best flavour, Ethical-RainforestAlliance,Healthier
Been buying these for a few years, after seeing TV consumer program comparing teas where they came out as good as more expensive bags. I tried all the supermarkets cheapest, along with my usual branded names, and these came out on top by far. The also the tick the 2 important boxes (I finally got round to rearching this just now): 1. Ethical - Rainforest Alliance approved, so sustainable socially, economically and environmentally etc. See Alliance site. 2. Probably healthier than more expensive tea because cheaper teabag teas are more likely to contain some tea branches which I always suspected, correctly, have more of the goodness ingredient, L-Theanine- see Wiki for its possible benefits. I know I always feel calmer after a cuppa. .
Absolute rubbish
Absolutely shocking. Two separate boxes and nearly every bag is split. You do indeed get what you pay for. So annoying when you pick up a bag and the tea flies all over