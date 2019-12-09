By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co 80 Tea Bags 200G

4(28)Write a review
Stockwell & Co 80 Tea Bags 200G
£ 0.58
£0.01/each

Product Description

  • 80 Tea Bags.
  • Back in 1924, T.E. Stockwell's tea became the very first product sold under the Tesco brand, with the promise of unequalled value.
  • Tesco tea was a hit and nearly a century later, that commitment to quality and value lives on with Stockwell & Co.
  • Full flavoured quality
  • Blended and tasted by experts
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country. Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • How to make the perfect cup of tea:
  • 1. Always boil freshly drawn cold water, the oxygen in the water brings out the flavour of the tea.
  • 2. Use 1 tea bag per person. When using a teapot use 1 tea bag per person and add 1 for the pot.
  • 3. Pour on boiling water and leave to brew for 3-5 minutes.
  • 4. Served with milk and sugar if preferred.

Number of uses

80 Count

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produce and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

28 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very nice cuppa

5 stars

Very nice cuppa

Strong tea ☕

5 stars

Lovely tea

Brilliant, strong and great flavour.

5 stars

Brilliant, strong and great flavour.

great tea and the price even better

5 stars

I think this tea is quite strong, I don't like weak tea. For the money you can't beat it. Sometimes with any teabags you get a less than perfect batch but with these if they aren't as good one time you get just get more as they are so cheap. I have brought and tried loads of tea and find they are all alright sometimes and all not alright sometimes too. Don't buy the big boxes as the tea deteriorates quickly when opened and I like the stockwell because they are sealed in foil in two seperate packs

Decent tea bags

5 stars

For the price, I find this tea perfectly acceptable. Leave to brew for a while and a bag makes a nice mug of tea. May not suit those who prefer their builders' tea on the stronger side.

Not bad for the price!

3 stars

Not bad at all for the price, but need 2 bags a time for a decent strength cuppa.

Blooming awful

1 stars

Blooming awful

Excellent taste and value

5 stars

I was expecting that, at this price, these tea bags would be a real compromise on taste. But they're not! The tea has a great taste. Tremendous value.

Best flavour, Ethical-RainforestAlliance,Healthier

5 stars

Been buying these for a few years, after seeing TV consumer program comparing teas where they came out as good as more expensive bags. I tried all the supermarkets cheapest, along with my usual branded names, and these came out on top by far. The also the tick the 2 important boxes (I finally got round to rearching this just now): 1. Ethical - Rainforest Alliance approved, so sustainable socially, economically and environmentally etc. See Alliance site. 2. Probably healthier than more expensive tea because cheaper teabag teas are more likely to contain some tea branches which I always suspected, correctly, have more of the goodness ingredient, L-Theanine- see Wiki for its possible benefits. I know I always feel calmer after a cuppa. .

Absolute rubbish

1 stars

Absolutely shocking. Two separate boxes and nearly every bag is split. You do indeed get what you pay for. So annoying when you pick up a bag and the tea flies all over

