Rowse Manuka Honey 10+ 225G

Rowse Manuka Honey 10+ 225G
£ 14.00
£6.23/100g

Product Description

  • Manuka Honey 10+ NPA
  • Rowse Manuka Honey is guaranteed 100% pure, natural & authentic Manuka Honey from New Zealand. All our Manuka Honey is tested twice for its authenticity: at source in New Zealand and again on arrival in the UK.
  • We measure our Manuka Honey using the non-peroxide acidity (NPA) activity rating system: the higher the rating, the higher the non-peroxide activity.
  • In 1938 Tony Rowse developed as passion for beekeeping & making honey. When you try our honey you'll become as passionate about it as us.
  • Honey may naturally crystallise.
  • Authentic New Zealand
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature.Best before end: see side of jar.

Produce of

Produce of New Zealand. Packed in the UK

Warnings

  • SECURITY PROTECTED
  Unsuitable for infants under 12 months. Not for external use.

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Rowse Honey Ltd.,
  • OX10 9DE.

Return to

  • Rowse Honey Ltd.,
  • OX10 9DE.
  • www.rowsehoney.co.uk
  • Give us a buzz on 01491 454 100

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1477kJ/348kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 86.9g
of which sugars 85.9g
Protein <0.1g
Salt <0.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

SECURITY PROTECTED Unsuitable for infants under 12 months. Not for external use.

