Funktional Foodsmaca Powder 100G
£ 3.00
£3.00/100g

Product Description

  • Maca Powder
  • Mad About Maca
  • Maca is a source of Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) which helps reduce tiredness and fatigue.
  • Get blending or baking with this amazing superfood
  • No nonsense superfood
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100g
  • Source of riboflavin (vitamin B2) which helps reduce tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

100% Maca Powder

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a facility that also handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, dark place.

Produce of

Product of South America. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use...
  • Add to smoothies...
  • Boost your breakfast...
  • Pop it in your baking!
  • We recommend 15g per day.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.

Return to

  • Funktional Foods,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7DW.
  • www.funktionalfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g% NRV
Energy 1380 kJ
-327 kcal
Fat (g)0.8
- of which saturates (g)0.2
- mono-unsaturates (g)<0.1
- polyunsaturates (g)0.4
Carbohydrate (g)61
- of which starch (g)38
Fibre (g)18
Protein (g)10
Salt (g)<0.1
Thiamin (B1) (mg)0.219
Riboflavin (B2) (mg)2.0139
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.321
Calcium (mg)35044
Iron (mg)1393
Zinc (mg)4.141

