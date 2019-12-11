Kubus 100% Multivitamin Juice 300Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Multifruit Carrot juice partially from concentrates with added vitamins
- Because it's not ,,all the same'' what your child drinks
- Simple composition: Only fruits, carrot and vitamins
- High content of vitamins: A, C, E, B6, B12, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, biotin, folic acid and pantothenic acid
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Thick, pasteurized
- Source of fibre
- Fruit and vegetable content 100%
- Pack size: 300ml
- No added sugar
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice (48%) from Concentrate, Carrot Puree (40%), Juices from Concentrates from: Pineapple (5%) and Orange (3%), Purees from: Mango (2%), Peach (1%), Banana (0, 2%), Guava and Papaya, Juices from Concentrates from: Passionfruit, Lychee, Prickly Pear, Kiwi, Lime (0, 01%), Vitamins: C, E, B6, B12, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Biotin, Folic Acid and Pantothenic Acid
Storage
Protect against the light. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 24 hours.Best before end: see print on top part of the label.
Produce of
Product of Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening. Juices and puree may cause product's natural separation.
Distributor address
- Ekoland Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Strefowa 13,
- 43-100 Tychy,
- Poland.
Return to
- Ekoland Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Strefowa 13,
- 43-100 Tychy,
- Poland.
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml:
|Energy
|177 kJ / 42 kcal
|Fat
|0,1 g
|of which Saturates
|0,02 g
|Carbohydrate
|9,1 g
|of which Sugars
|9,0 g
|Fibre
|1,2 g
|Protein
|0,4 g
|Salt
|0,07 g
|Vitamin C
|12 mg / 15%*
|Vitamin E
|1,8 mg / 15%*
|Thiamin
|0,165 mg / 15%*
|Riboflavin
|0,21 mg / 15%*
|Niacin
|2,4 mg / 15%*
|Vitamin B6
|0,21 mg / 15%*
|Folic Acid
|30 µg / 15%*
|Vitamin B12
|0,375 µg / 15%*
|Vitamin A
|400 µg / 50%*
|Biotin
|7,5 µg / 15%*
|Pantothenic acid
|0,9 mg / 15%*
|*% of the Nutrient Reference Values
|-
|The salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019