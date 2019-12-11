Kubus Banana & Strawberry 100% Drink 300Ml
Product Description
- Juice from Fruit and Vegetable Partially from Concentrates.
- Because it's not ,,all the same'' what your child drinks
- Simple composition fruits and carrot
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Thick, pasteurized
- Source of fibre
- Fruit and vegetable content 100%
- Pack size: 300ml
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice (65%) from Concentrate, Puree from: Carrot (18%), Apple, (8%) and Banana (4%), Carrot Juice (3%) from Concentrate, Strawberry Puree (2%), Flavourings
Storage
Protect against light. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 24 hours.Best before end: see print on upper part of the label.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening. Carrot and fruit pulp may cause juice's natural separation.
Name and address
- Ekoland Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Strefowa 13,
- 43-100 Tychy,
- Poland.
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml
|Energy
|178 kJ / 42 kcal
|Fat
|0,2 g
|of which Saturates
|0,03 g
|Carbohydrate
|10 g
|of which Sugars
|9,5 g
|Fibre
|0,8 g
|Protein
|0,3 g
|Salt
|0,04 g
|The salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium
|-
