Kubus Carrot Raspberry & Apple 100% Juice 900Ml

Product Description
- Juice from Fruit and Vegetable Partially from Concentrate with Added Vitamin C.
- Because it's not ,,all the same'' what your child drinks
- Simple composition Raspberry 6 4/5 piece + Carrot 5 1/5 piece + Apple 4 4/5 piece
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Thick, pasteurized
- High content of vitamin A and C
- Source of fibre
- Pack size: 900ml
- High content of vitamin A and C
- Source of fibre
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice (57%) from Concentrate, Puree from: Carrot (37%), Raspberry (4%) and Apple (2%), Vitamin C, Flavouring
Storage
Protect against the light. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 24 hours.Best before end: see print on upper part of the bottle or over the label.
Produce of
Made in Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening. Carrot and fruit pulp may cause juice's natural separation.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Tymbark-MWS Sp. z o.o. S.p. k.,
- Oddz., w Olsztynku,
- ul. Zielona 16,
- 11-015 Olsztynek,
- Poland.
- Ekoland Sp. z o.o.,
Return to
- Tymbark-MWS Sp. z o.o. S.p. k.,
- Oddz., w Olsztynku,
- ul. Zielona 16,
- 11-015 Olsztynek,
- Poland.
- Ekoland Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Strefowa 13,
- 43-100 Tychy,
- Poland.
Net Contents
900ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml
|Energy
|179 kJ / 42 kcal
|Fat
|0,2 g
|of which Saturates
|0,02 g
|Carbohydrate
|9,1 g
|of which Sugars
|9,0 g
|Fibre
|1,4 g
|Protein
|0,4 g
|Salt
|0,06 g
|Vitamin C
|24 mg / 30%*
|Vitamin A
|400 µg / 50%*
|*% of the Nutrient Reference Values
|-
|The salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019