By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Strawberry Milkshake Malt Wheats 375G

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Strawberry Milkshake Malt Wheats 375G
£ 1.30
£0.35/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy469kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1562kJ / 369kcal

Product Description

  • Wholewheat malted cereal fortified with vitamins and iron with a milk and strawberry flavour coating.
  • CRISPY WHOLEGRAIN. Dusted in a strawberry milkshake powder for a fun breakfast. We love brekkie. That's why we only choose the best ingredients for yours. We make sure it's packed full of vitamins and tasty as can be.
  • WONDERFULLY WHEATY. We love brekkie that's why we carefully select the best ingredients for your bowl. We make sure it's packed full of vitamins and tasty as can be so you're ready for the day ahead.
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholewheat, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Beetroot Juice Powder, Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B12, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, almond and hazelnut. Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and oats. Oats contain gluten. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in UK

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1562kJ / 369kcal469kJ / 111kcal
Fat1.8g0.5g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate71.9g21.6g
Sugars12.5g3.8g
Fibre9.9g3.0g
Protein11.4g3.4g
Salt0.4g0.1g
Vitamin D4.44µg (89%NRV)1.33µg (27%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.98mg (89%NRV)0.29mg (26%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.24mg (89%NRV)0.37mg (26%NRV)
Niacin14.2mg (89%NRV)4.3mg (27%NRV)
Vitamin B61.24mg (89%NRV)0.37mg (26%NRV)
Folic Acid178µg (89%NRV)53µg (27%NRV)
Vitamin B122.22µg (89%NRV)0.67µg (27%NRV)
Pantothenic acid5.3mg (88%NRV)1.6mg (27%NRV)
Iron12.4mg (89%NRV)3.7mg (26%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Tried this today and it made my milk go pink.. tas

4 stars

Tried this today and it made my milk go pink.. taste was enjoyable (though not necessarily startverry milk for the actual malties) and I will be eating again.

Why do they taste like chemicals?

2 stars

If you eat them dry they're kind of nice, but the moment you out them with milk they just taste like chemicals. Rancid chemical taste. I could only make myself eat 3 spoons and had to through the rest of them away. I had to eat something else to get rid of the taste.

Smells great but all the flavour washes into the m

1 stars

Smells great but all the flavour washes into the milk.

Usually bought next

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Nestle Cheerios Multigrain Cereal 375G

£ 1.27
£0.34/100g

Offer

Tesco Choco Snaps Cereal 350G

£ 1.00
£0.29/100g

Tesco Rice Snaps Cereal 375G

£ 1.00
£0.27/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here