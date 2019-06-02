Tesco Strawberry Milkshake Malt Wheats 375G

Tried this today and it made my milk go pink.. tas
Tried this today and it made my milk go pink.. taste was enjoyable (though not necessarily startverry milk for the actual malties) and I will be eating again.
Why do they taste like chemicals?
If you eat them dry they're kind of nice, but the moment you out them with milk they just taste like chemicals. Rancid chemical taste. I could only make myself eat 3 spoons and had to through the rest of them away. I had to eat something else to get rid of the taste.
Smells great but all the flavour washes into the milk.