By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ploughmans Plum Chutney 295G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Ploughmans Plum Chutney 295G
£ 1.00
£0.34/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy98kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 653kJ / 154kcal

Product Description

  • Plum chutney with apple.
  • Tesco Ploughman's Plum Chutney CHUNKY PLUM HALVES With diced apple and whole sultanas for fruitiness and bite
  • CHUNKY PLUM HALVES
  • Pack size: 295g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Plum (33%), Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Apple (12%), Water, Onion, Cornflour, Sultanas, Concentrated Plum Juice, Salt, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 19 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove plum stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

295g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy653kJ / 154kcal98kJ / 23kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate34.1g5.1g
Sugars32.5g4.9g
Fibre5.3g0.8g
Protein1.0g0.1g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove plum stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Hmmm, close, but no Apple and Ale Arran Chutney.

3 stars

Extremely sweet and very runny.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230G

£ 1.50
£0.65/100g

Offer

Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G

£ 0.64
£0.32/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Mango Apricot & Coriander Chutney 310G

£ 1.50
£0.48/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here