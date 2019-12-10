By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Red Onion Chutney 295G

4.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Red Onion Chutney 295G
£ 1.00
£0.34/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy89kJ 21kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 593kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Red onion chutney.
  • INTENSELY SWEET Richly seasoned for a deep flavour and sticky texture.
  • INTENSELY SWEET
  • Pack size: 295g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Onion (33%), Water, Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Molasses, Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 19 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

295g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy593kJ / 140kcal89kJ / 21kcal
Fat0.2g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate33.3g5.0g
Sugars28.3g4.2g
Fibre1.3g0.2g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt1.0g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

a must buy.

5 stars

brilliant, lots of chunks of soft onion in it, sweet and very tasty.

Lovely and great taste even in sandwiches

5 stars

Geno this morning added this to 50% pork mince and 50% beef mince in bowl mix up simple and make meat balls bread crnbs and some mixed hers.

Nice chutney, but you can't get the lid off!

3 stars

The onion chutney is great, if only you could get the lid open! With a tight vacuum seal, and a tapered top so that our lid-gripper tool has nothing to grip on, neither my 84 year old mother in law nor my wife can ever open them. So every time they buy one, it has to be delivered to the wrong house, I have to undo it, then we take it round to the mother in law's later. I thought that designers were supposed to test their product for practicality, not just good looks!

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Ploughmans Plum Chutney 295G

£ 1.00
£0.34/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here