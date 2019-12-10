Tesco Red Onion Chutney 295G

a must buy.
brilliant, lots of chunks of soft onion in it, sweet and very tasty.
Lovely and great taste even in sandwiches
Geno this morning added this to 50% pork mince and 50% beef mince in bowl mix up simple and make meat balls bread crnbs and some mixed hers.
Nice chutney, but you can't get the lid off!
The onion chutney is great, if only you could get the lid open! With a tight vacuum seal, and a tapered top so that our lid-gripper tool has nothing to grip on, neither my 84 year old mother in law nor my wife can ever open them. So every time they buy one, it has to be delivered to the wrong house, I have to undo it, then we take it round to the mother in law's later. I thought that designers were supposed to test their product for practicality, not just good looks!