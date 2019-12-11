Ambrosia Rice Pudding Pot 400G

- Energy830kJ 196kcal10%
- Fat4.4g6%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars18.4g20%
- Salt0.30g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 415 kJ/
Product Description
- Rice Pudding
- Creamy & delicious
- A source of calcium
- No added colours
- No preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Full Cream Milk, Skimmed Milk, Whey (Milk), Rice (9%), Sugar, Total Milk content 75%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See Lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Tastes delicious hot or cold...
- To Enjoy Hot:
- 1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
- 2. Heat gently, stirring frequently, do not boil.
- To Microwave (800w, Cat E): If microwaving full contents, carefully remove plastic lid and entire foil lid. From ambient, heat on full power for 1 min, stir and heat for a further 40 sec. Leave to stand for 1 min and stir before serving. Do Not Reheat. To heat a portion, pour required amount into a microwaveable container. Heat on full power: 1 portion (200g) = 50 sec. Leave to stand for 1 min and stir before eating.
- After heating handle with care. All microwave ovens vary, amend cooking time as needed.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Careline: UK - 0800 3282121
- ROI - 1800 93 2814
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 200g Portion (1/2 Pot)
|Energy
|415 kJ/
|830 kJ/
|-
|98 kcal
|196 kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|4.4g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|16.4g
|32.8g
|of which sugars
|9.2g
|18.4g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.2g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.30g
|Calcium
|90mg (11% RI)
|180mg (22% RI)
|-
|-
