Ambrosia Devon Custard Pot 400G
£ 1.40
£0.35/100g
Per 130g portion (1/3 pot)
  • Energy528kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars13.8g
    15%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 406 kJ/

Product Description

  • Devon Custard
  • Creamy & delicious
  • 100% natural flavours
  • A source of calcium
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g
  • A source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Total Milk content 75%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See Lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Tastes delicious hot or cold...
  • To Enjoy Hot:
  • 1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
  • 2. Heat gently, stirring frequently, do not boil.
  • To Microwave (800w, Cat E): If microwaving full contents, carefully remove plastic lid and entire foil lid. From ambient, heat on full power for 1 min, stir and heat for a further 40 sec. Leave to stand for 1 min and stir before serving. Do not reheat. To heat a portion, pour required amount into a microwaveable container. Heat on full power: 1 portion (130g) = 30sec. Leave to stand for 1 min and stir before eating.
  • After heating handle with care. All microwave ovens vary, amend cooking time as needed.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Careline: UK - 0800 3282121
  • ROI - 1800 93 2814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 130g Portion (1/3 Pot)
Energy406 kJ/528 kJ
-96 kcal125 kcal
Fat2.9g3.8g
of which saturates1.5g2.0g
Carbohydrate14.8g19.2g
of which sugars10.6g13.8g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein2.8g3.6g
Salt0.11g0.14g
Calcium100mg (13% RI)130mg (16% RI)
This pack contains 3 portions--

