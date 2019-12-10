London Beer Factory Hazey Daze Ipa 330Ml

Delicious modern IPA from excellent local S LONDON
Delicious modern IPA from excellent local S LONDON brewery - highly recommended
Needed a few beers for Friday night and dropped past Tesco. Spotted this one - never seen before. Always good to sample new beer. The beer was ice cold from the fridge at Tesco, and it was a warm day. I opened the can straight when I came home, and was surprised by the 360 degree cap. Very nice touch. More cans should be like this. The beer is delicious, light, very fruity, slightly hoppy and not very malty. The bubbes are small and pearl like. It is super refreshing and very drinkable. I wouldn't say it's a beer you sip and savour. It's rather a beer for quiching your thirst in a delightful way.
Sour taste not pleasant
No would not purchase again
Top beer from a great brewery
I hadn’t come across The London Beer Factory before last week but after trying this beer along with their Berliner Heist and the Paxton IPA, I am a complete convert. I understand that this brewery has more beers than those stocked in Tesco - it’d be great to have these too.