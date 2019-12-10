By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
London Beer Factory Hazey Daze Ipa 330Ml

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of London Beer Factory Hazey Daze Ipa 330Ml
£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • A juicy, crushable session IPA. This is a full flavoured New England beer with big tropical notes and a citrus hum.
  • From day one at The London Beer Factory we have been committed to producing beer with character; beer with unique flavours and engaging aromas. We were the first UK brewery to release its entire range of beers in 360 degree cans, to allow the drinker to enjoy the full spectrum of aroma from the beer.
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast, Gluten

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • A juicy, crushable session IPA. This is a full flavoured New England beer with big tropical notes and a citrus hum.

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Bottom

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Always store & serve cold. Gently roll before serving to add the haze to hazey daze.

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • The London Beer Factory,
  • 160 Hamilton Road,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.

Return to

  • The London Beer Factory,
  • 160 Hamilton Road,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.
  • www.thelondonbeerfactory.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious modern IPA from excellent local S LONDON

5 stars

Delicious modern IPA from excellent local S LONDON brewery - highly recommended

Needed a few beers for Friday night and dropped pa

5 stars

Needed a few beers for Friday night and dropped past Tesco. Spotted this one - never seen before. Always good to sample new beer. The beer was ice cold from the fridge at Tesco, and it was a warm day. I opened the can straight when I came home, and was surprised by the 360 degree cap. Very nice touch. More cans should be like this. The beer is delicious, light, very fruity, slightly hoppy and not very malty. The bubbes are small and pearl like. It is super refreshing and very drinkable. I wouldn't say it's a beer you sip and savour. It's rather a beer for quiching your thirst in a delightful way.

Sour taste not pleasant

1 stars

No would not purchase again

Top beer from a great brewery

5 stars

I hadn’t come across The London Beer Factory before last week but after trying this beer along with their Berliner Heist and the Paxton IPA, I am a complete convert. I understand that this brewery has more beers than those stocked in Tesco - it’d be great to have these too.

