By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin 1 Litre

5(34)Write a review
image 1 of Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin 1 Litre
£ 19.00
£19.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Pink Distilled Gin
  • Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin was inspired by Gordon's original 1880 pink gin recipe. Crafted to balance the refreshing taste of Gordon's with the sweetness of raspberries and strawberries with the tang of redcurrant. Made using only the highest quality ingredients and only natural flavourings to provide an authentic real berry flavour.
  • Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin has been created to offer a sweeter and more accessible way to enjoy a gin and tonic. To set the occasion serve in a large wine glass, filled with ice and garnished with fresh strawberries.
  • For something a little different, try our Gordon's Pink Spritz - mix 2 parts Gordon's Pink with 2 parts lemonade and 1 part prosecco. Serve in a large wine glass filled with ice, garnish with fresh strawberries and raspberries.
  • Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin balances the refreshing taste of Gordon's with the sweetness of raspberries, strawberries and redcurrant
  • Refreshing Gordon's taste balanced with sweetness of raspberries and strawberries with the tang of redcurrant
  • Inspired by Gordon's original 1880 pink gin recipe
  • Mix Gordon's Premium Pink with tonic in a large wine glass, garnish with fresh strawberries
  • Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin gives a sweet twist to the distinctive Gordon's gin flavour
  • A sweeter way to enjoy a gin and tonic
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Refreshing Gordon's taste balanced with sweetness of raspberries and strawberries with the tang of redcurrant

Alcohol Units

37.5

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Alexander Gordon & Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  • Alexander Gordon & Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

34 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Beautiful

5 stars

A beautiful tasting pink gin would recommend to others.

Pink Gin at its very best!

5 stars

Fabulous! This was the first Pink Gin I ever tried when the whole Pink Gin craze started and it’s still the best. I hate normal Gin but this stuff is amazing....fruity, refreshing and great with any tonic or just lemonade, plus it looks beautiful as it’s pink!!

Excellent flavour by far the best pink gin I have

5 stars

Excellent flavour by far the best pink gin I have tried looks very enticing when dressed with a bit of fruit

Refreshing

5 stars

Easy drinking and refreshing

Great fruity drink, perfect for hot summer days wi

5 stars

Great fruity drink, perfect for hot summer days with lemonade or tonic

Excellent taste good value for money

5 stars

Excellent taste good value for money

Love this gin. So refreshing with tonic and frozen

5 stars

Love this gin. So refreshing with tonic and frozen strawberries

Fancied something different to the normal gin , so

5 stars

Fancied something different to the normal gin , so tried this. Turned out to be an enjoyable fruity refreshing alternative. Would recommend.

Grown-up fruity flavour with elderflower tonic

5 stars

Excellent quality and lovely refreshing & distinctive fresh flavour of cherries and strawberries. Enhanced flavour by mixing with low calorie elderflower tonic water.

This was nicer than i had expected. Very tasty, en

5 stars

This was nicer than i had expected. Very tasty, enjoyed and goes well with almost anything!

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litr

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here