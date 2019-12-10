By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bardinet Brandy 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bardinet Brandy 70Cl
£ 12.00
£17.15/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • French Brandy
  • A superior VSOP Brandy, carefully selected after ageing in oak casks at our impressive cellars near Bordeaux.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

25.2

ABV

36% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produce of France

Name and address

  • Bardinet,
  • Bordeaux,
  • France.

Return to

  • Bardinet,
  • Bordeaux,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Cockburns Special Reserve Port 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 70Cl

£ 13.00
£18.58/litre

Offer

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey 70Cl

£ 18.00
£25.72/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here