By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

One Gin 50Cl

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of One Gin 50Cl
£ 30.00
£60.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gin
  • Part of the One brand family, which has raised over £17 million to fund life-changing water projects in the world's poorest communities. A minimum of 10% of the profit from One Gin is donated to The One Foundation to fund the provision of safe clean water for those most in need.
  • #OneGoodGin
  • The One Foundation is a UK Registered Charity No. 1118810
  • One Gin
  • IWSC Gold award winning One Gin is abundant with fresh English sage, juniper and citrus, copper distilled into a wonderfully smooth aromatic spirit. This very special premium gin was created to delight your palate of course, but every bottle also helps to tackle the global water crisis. One Gin donates at least 10% of all its profits to The One Foundation (UK Registered Charity No. 1118810) to fund life-changing water projects in the world's poorest communities.
  • One Gin is distilled using ten distinctive botanicals: Angelica, coriander seed, cassia bark, lemon, liquorice, nutmeg, orange, juniper, orris root and fresh English sage. It has an overall aromatic nose of fresh sage, juniper and freshly cut sandalwood, with hints of orange marmalade. This leads to a palate of juniper, sweet and dry citrus, a hint of spice and a warm, smooth savoury finish.
  • One Gin is vegetarian, vegan and gluten free. Pour over ice with a premium tonic and garnish with fresh apple and sage leaves to create the ultimate savoury G&T.
  • Premium hand-crafted
  • 9 botanicals from around the world + 1 fresh English sage
  • Produced in small batches in England
  • IWSC Gold 2017 - International Wine & Spirit Competition, judges' score: 90-92.9
  • This bottle changes lives
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Tasting Notes

  • A distinctively fresh, herbal gin with aromatic notes of citrus and spice

Alcohol Units

21.5

ABV

43% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Global Ethics Liquor Co Ltd,
  • Princes Road,
  • Richmond,
  • TW10 6DQ.

Return to

  • Global Ethics Liquor Co Ltd,
  • Princes Road,
  • Richmond,
  • TW10 6DQ.
  • www.thespiritofone.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

A unique and delicious sage gin that supports a go

4 stars

A unique and delicious sage gin that supports a good cause. You can't say no to that!

A special Valentine's Day gift

5 stars

Just bought this stunning bottle of gin on promotion from Tesco in Hammersmith to give to my girlfriend on Valentine's Day. She'll love that it's a gift that gives back - as well as a special gin for our collection.

This gin is the "one"!

5 stars

Lovely gin and beautiful bottle, perfect in a G&T (or two!). Bought this for Christmas and it's fast becoming our new favourite

Superb Gin

5 stars

Great flavour, exceptional product, loved it served with a slice of green apple, and all for a great cause!

Usually bought next

Fever Tree Light Mediterranean Tonic Water Cans 8X150ml

£ 3.99
£0.33/100ml

Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml

£ 3.99
£0.33/100ml

Sipsmith London Dry Gin 70Cl

£ 28.50
£40.72/litre

Fever Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water 500Ml

£ 1.81
£0.36/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here