Ms Molly's Digestive 400G

3(7)Write a review
Ms Molly's Digestive 400G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

One biscuit
  • Energy286kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2040kJ / 487kcal

Product Description

  • Digestive biscuits.
  • Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Oats, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 28 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (14g)
Energy2040kJ / 487kcal286kJ / 68kcal
Fat21.5g3.0g
Saturates8.3g1.2g
Carbohydrate64.9g9.1g
Sugars21.1g3.0g
Fibre3.9g0.5g
Protein6.6g0.9g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

bland

1 stars

used for cheesecake base. Did the job but completely tasteless,

A really nice biscuit, unfortunately have not been

5 stars

A really nice biscuit, unfortunately have not been available for weeks now. Bring them them back.

YUMMY!

5 stars

Very nice, much better than other store own brands and in my opinion, they are equal (in taste & texture) to ANY of the big brands! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

a really lovely biscuit

5 stars

a really sweet and enjoyable biscuit. much preferred to the 'regular' brands, and such excellent value.

Taste bad and contain palm oil!!!

1 stars

Taste awful, overly sweet yet no flavour except for a nasty aftertaste. I usually read the ingredients fist but was in a rush and only after trying one I noticed they have PALM OIL! In the bin and wouldn't buy again on that basis, even if they tasted great.

Nowhere near as nice as the Tescos value digestive

2 stars

Nowhere near as nice as the Tescos value digestives that they are replacing. Have a weird slightly artificial taste.

not very nice, not the same quality as the value o

3 stars

not very nice, not the same quality as the value ones

