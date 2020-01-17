Ms Molly's Digestive 400G

bland
A really nice biscuit, unfortunately have not been available for weeks now. Bring them them back.
YUMMY!
Very nice, much better than other store own brands and in my opinion, they are equal (in taste & texture) to ANY of the big brands! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
a really lovely biscuit
a really sweet and enjoyable biscuit. much preferred to the 'regular' brands, and such excellent value.
Taste bad and contain palm oil!!!
Taste awful, overly sweet yet no flavour except for a nasty aftertaste. I usually read the ingredients fist but was in a rush and only after trying one I noticed they have PALM OIL! In the bin and wouldn't buy again on that basis, even if they tasted great.
Nowhere near as nice as the Tescos value digestives that they are replacing. Have a weird slightly artificial taste.
not very nice, not the same quality as the value ones