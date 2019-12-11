Pringles Sour Cream & Onion 130G

- Energy636 kJ 152 kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2120 kJ
Product Description
- Sour Cream & Onion Flavour Savoury Snack
- Sour cream and onion never tasted so good. A perfect blend of green onion taste and sour cream delight deliver a taste sensation that'll tantalise your taste buds. Our snack pack comes in a re-sealable 130-gram tube that's perfect for snacking alone or enjoying with friends.
- New perfect flavour in every bite
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- A flavoursome blend of sour cream and onion you'll savour until the very last crisp
- With 130 grams of Pringles-goodness, there's plenty of snacking to go around
- Enjoy either as a solo treat or delectable party snack
- Snack now or later with the handy re-sealable canister
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning (Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Sweet Whey Powder {Milk}, Sour cream Powder {Milk}, Flavourings {Milk}, Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Lactose {Milk}, Milk Proteins, Acids {Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid}, Yeast extract), Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Colour (Annatto)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Best before: see bottom.
Number of uses
Portions per 130g package: 4
Return to
- www.pringles.com
- UK 0800 028 1048
- CentralEurope@pringlesconsumerservices.com
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI* /30 g
|Energy
|2120 kJ
|636 kJ
|-
|506 kcal
|152 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|32 g
|9.5 g
|14%
|of which saturates
|3.5 g
|1.1 g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|51 g
|15 g
|6%
|of which sugars
|3.1 g
|0.9 g
|1%
|Fibre
|2.7 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein
|4.0 g
|1.2 g
|2%
|Salt
|1.5 g
|0.45 g
|7%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal
|-
|-
|-
