Stockwell & Co Fruit And Nut Mix 200G

4(8)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Fruit And Nut Mix 200G
£ 0.55
£2.75/kg
1/8 of a bag
  • Energy498kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1992kJ / 478kcal

Product Description

  • Peanuts, raisins, sultanas and almonds.
  • A mix of peanuts, raisins, sultanas and almonds Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanuts, Raisins, Sultanas, Almonds, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts.,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy1992kJ / 478kcal498kJ / 119kcal
Fat28.3g7.1g
Saturates4.7g1.2g
Carbohydrate33.5g8.4g
Sugars26.8g6.7g
Fibre5.7g1.4g
Protein19.4g4.9g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Excellent value

5 stars

Excellent value.

it is brilliant quality and tasty and juicy raisin

5 stars

it is brilliant quality and tasty and juicy raisins. such good value

Add it to breakfast its lovely

5 stars

Add it to breakfast its lovely

Disappointing selection.

1 stars

We use a lot of unsalted nuts, sadly these were not very nice, they are unroasted with the skin on, most unappetising.

Great value

5 stars

Great value

Get some (different) nuts

2 stars

In terms of nuts, in a whole packet I counted one single almond. The rest were all peanuts. In this case you definitely get what you pay for.

Yummy

5 stars

Delicious and moresome

Not enough nuts,

2 stars

You get what you pay for, Mainly fruit and hardly any nuts,

