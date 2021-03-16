Tesco Enamel Roaster

A kitchen essential for all baking and cooking.

H6cm x W27cm x D41cm

Tough and built to last, heats food evenly Perfect for roasting

Not for use on stove top or grill. Best used with plastic or wooden utensils.

Wash before first use, can be used up to 230°C/450°F/Gas Mark 8.

Clean as soon as it cools. Dishwasher safe, handwash with a soft cloth. Soak it to remove burnt food and don't use scourers or abrasives.