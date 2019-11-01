By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Boswell Farm Beef Steak 227G

3(1)Write a review
Boswell Farm Beef Steak 227G
£ 1.99
£8.77/kg
One steak
  • Energy1058kJ 250kcal
    13%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Beef steak.
  • To find out more about our Farms Range, please visit tesco.com/thefarmsrange
  • BOSWELL FARMS BEEF STEAK
  • Butcher's quality cuts
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry.
Remove packaging.
Heat a little oil in a frying pan until very hot and cook steak for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for following times:
Rare: 1-1 minute 30 seconds each side.
Medium: 2-2 minutes 30 seconds each side.
Well done: 3 minutes each side.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne steak (227g)
Energy466kJ / 110kcal1058kJ / 250kcal
Fat2.3g5.2g
Saturates1.1g2.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.4g50.8g
Salt0.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Alright

3 stars

Tasted alright for the most part for a cheap piece of steak, but there was a ton of stretchy fat inside it that made it quite hard to chew.

