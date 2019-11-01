Boswell Farm Beef Steak 227G

Alright
Tasted alright for the most part for a cheap piece of steak, but there was a ton of stretchy fat inside it that made it quite hard to chew.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ / 110kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry.
Remove packaging.
Heat a little oil in a frying pan until very hot and cook steak for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for following times:
Rare: 1-1 minute 30 seconds each side.
Medium: 2-2 minutes 30 seconds each side.
Well done: 3 minutes each side.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
227g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One steak (227g)
|Energy
|466kJ / 110kcal
|1058kJ / 250kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|5.2g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|22.4g
|50.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
