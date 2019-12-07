Tesco Beef Fillet Steak 170G

Complete waste of money
This was very disappointing, thick piece of gristle running through entire steak, dog did very well! Gristle cunningly concealed by label.
Be wary buying Fillet Steak
I look forward to a steak once a week, however last week my steak was inedible, gristle and fat throughout. This is fillet steak (not cheap) Very disappointed but I will give Tesco the benefit of the doubt, maybe it was a one off? If not I will be looking elsewhere.
disappointing for a piece of fillet
I expected a piece of lean beef, instead the meat i received half was solid fat, but this was unseen until the meat was taken from its packaging
The last one I ordered was horrible!. Never a fillet Steak. It was full of gristle I was so dissapointed. I had to bin it.
The quality used to be good but have bought it on four separate occasions recently and every time the quality has been really poor..ruined a special meal and been a total waste of money.
The quality is terrible - bad butchery
The quality is terrible - bad butchery. Looks ok in pack but the underside hides all sort of odd bits of gristle sinew and untrimmed steak. At least 40g of inedible bits trimmed off - leaving only 125g of edible steak. 3 different packs have been the same. Complained to customer service and got refund for 1st 2 packs but the next pack was the same.
Have to agree this last puchase of fillet steak was a real dissapointment lots of gristle and unevenly cut which a good butcher would never do.
Normally would rate higher but last packs one fillet was riddled with thick sinewy fat!
One was great, the other had a lot of grissle and hard tissue.
We purchased this and had a bad experience, looked lovely but the underneath was a sheet of grissle. So we gave it another go, again rubbish quality. Gave it a third go. Again rubbish. Fillet steak should not have grissle or fat. Will not buy again