By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Beef Fillet Steak 170G

1.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Beef Fillet Steak 170G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One steak
  • Energy1101kJ 263kcal
    13%
  • Fat13.4g
    19%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Beef fillet steak.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Northern Irish Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Chosen for melt in the mouth tenderness
  • Vacuum packed for freshness.
  • 21 day matured
  • Chosen for melt-in-the-mouth tenderness
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove the steak from the fridge and remove packaging 20 minutes before cooking. Season and oil the steak. Heat a dry frying pan until very hot and cook steak for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for following times:
Rare: 2-4 minutes each side
Medium: 3-6 minutes each side
Well done: 7-8 minutes each side
Remove from pan and rest on warm plate for 5 minutes.
Tip
Drop a knob of butter into the frying pan with your steak and bath in butter whilst cooking.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland, Packed in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • IMPORTANT:
  • Security Protected

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy648kJ / 155kcal1101kJ / 263kcal
Fat7.9g13.4g
Saturates3.8g6.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.9g35.5g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. IMPORTANT: Security Protected

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Complete waste of money

1 stars

This was very disappointing, thick piece of gristle running through entire steak, dog did very well! Gristle cunningly concealed by label.

Be wary buying Fillet Steak

1 stars

I look forward to a steak once a week, however last week my steak was inedible, gristle and fat throughout. This is fillet steak (not cheap) Very disappointed but I will give Tesco the benefit of the doubt, maybe it was a one off? If not I will be looking elsewhere.

disappointing for a piece of fillet

2 stars

I expected a piece of lean beef, instead the meat i received half was solid fat, but this was unseen until the meat was taken from its packaging

The last one I ordered was horrible!. Never a fill

1 stars

The last one I ordered was horrible!. Never a fillet Steak. It was full of gristle I was so dissapointed. I had to bin it.

The quality used to be good but have bought it on

1 stars

The quality used to be good but have bought it on four separate occasions recently and every time the quality has been really poor..ruined a special meal and been a total waste of money.

The quality is terrible - bad butchery

2 stars

The quality is terrible - bad butchery. Looks ok in pack but the underside hides all sort of odd bits of gristle sinew and untrimmed steak. At least 40g of inedible bits trimmed off - leaving only 125g of edible steak. 3 different packs have been the same. Complained to customer service and got refund for 1st 2 packs but the next pack was the same.

Have to agree this last puchase of fillet steak wa

2 stars

Have to agree this last puchase of fillet steak was a real dissapointment lots of gristle and unevenly cut which a good butcher would never do.

Normally would rate higher but last packs one fill

3 stars

Normally would rate higher but last packs one fillet was riddled with thick sinewy fat!

One was great, the other had a lot of grissle and

2 stars

One was great, the other had a lot of grissle and hard tissue.

We purchased this and had a bad experience, looked

1 stars

We purchased this and had a bad experience, looked lovely but the underneath was a sheet of grissle. So we gave it another go, again rubbish quality. Gave it a third go. Again rubbish. Fillet steak should not have grissle or fat. Will not buy again

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here