Tesco Beef Ribeye Steak 227G

£ 3.90
£17.19/kg
One steak
  • Energy2388kJ 575kcal
    29%
  • Fat44.9g
    64%
  • Saturates17.0g
    85%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • Beef ribeye steak.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Northern Irish Farms We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Chosen for its natural marbling and fuller flavour
  • Vacuum packed for freshness.
  • 21 day matured
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours (remove days) days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove the steak from the fridge and remove packaging 20 minutes before cooking, season and oil the steak. Place in a hot pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for the following times:
Rare: 30 seconds to each side
Medium: 1-2 minutes each side
Well done: 3-4 minutes each side
Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.
Tip
Pepper the steak at the end of the cook time, this will stop the pepper burning.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland, Packed in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • IMPORTANT:
  • Security Protected

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

227 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne steak (227g)
Energy1052kJ / 253kcal2388kJ / 575kcal
Fat19.8g44.9g
Saturates7.5g17.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.8g42.7g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Buy this steak!

5 stars

Lovely steak soft meat ..recommend

Worth every penny/

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous. So very tender.

Very tender and delicious!

4 stars

Very tender and delicious!

lovely steak will keep buying it

5 stars

lovely steak will keep buying it

Lovely Steak for One

5 stars

A lovely steak with a good amount of marbling for flavour and reasonably priced to allow me to make it a regular in my basket. I just sear it for a couple mins each side and rest for 5.Perfect.

Tender, Tasty, Terrific!

5 stars

Cooked this on my 'lean, mean grlling machine' with sliced onions and had it in a couple of sandwiches. Despite cooking it very quickly, it was tender & tasty - really very good!

