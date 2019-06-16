Tesco Sirloin Steak 227G

Terrible, full of gristle!
I've had several recently but the last on was inedible. Half the steak, consisting of gristle and connective tissue was still on the plate when I had finished my meal. Terrible value, not what I would normally expect from Tesco.
Tasted of nothing
Had these many times and they have been great...but this time they were tasteless!!! In a blind tasting I would defy anyone to know what they were eating....50% ended up as breakfast for our two dogs. They enjoyed it by the way!