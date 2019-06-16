By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sirloin Steak 227G

£ 3.70
£16.30/kg

Product Description

  • Beef sirloin steak.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Every Tesco steak is 21 day matured for extra flavour
  • A tender prime cut, matured for extra flavour
  • Vacuum packed for freshness.
  • 21 day matured
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove the steak from the fridge and remove packaging 20 minutes before cooking. Season and oil the steak. Heat a dry frying pan until very hot and cook steak for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for following times:
Rare: 30 seconds to 1 minute each side
Medium: 1-3 minutes each side
Well done: 4-7 minutes each side
Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.
Tip
Using tongs to turn the sirloin on its side so the fat is touching the frying pan, hold until fat goes crispy releasing the flavour.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • IMPORTANT:
  • Security Protected

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One steak (227g)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 837kJ1900kJ8400kJ
-201kcal456kcal23%2000kcal
Fat 12.7g28.8g41%70g
of which saturates 5.6g12.7g64%20g
Carbohydrate 0.0g0.0g
of which sugars 0.0g0.0g0%90g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 21.6g49.0g
Salt 0.3g0.6g10%6g
This pack contains 1 serving----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Terrible, full of gristle!

1 stars

I've had several recently but the last on was inedible. Half the steak, consisting of gristle and connective tissue was still on the plate when I had finished my meal. Terrible value, not what I would normally expect from Tesco.

Tasted of nothing

1 stars

Had these many times and they have been great...but this time they were tasteless!!! In a blind tasting I would defy anyone to know what they were eating....50% ended up as breakfast for our two dogs. They enjoyed it by the way!

