Tesco Finest Santo Domingo Hot Chocolate 250G

best hot chocolate EVER!!
thought I would try this based on reviews - oh my goodness it is gorgeous. very rich so you only need half the recommended amount. as it's Christmas I add a drop of baileys at the weekend which makes it a bit more special - a lovely treat. might have to get some whipped cream now :-)
Very moreish
Ooh this is delicious, its dark chocolate and it's not as sweet as Cadbury's. It says put 4 teaspoons in, I only put 2 and found that sufficient. I think I'll go and make another cup !
This makes such a lovely hot chocolate. I use half the quantity, so there's room to make it to your liking. Not too sweet or too bitter.