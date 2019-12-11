By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Santo Domingo Hot Chocolate 250G

Tesco Finest Santo Domingo Hot Chocolate 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

One serving
  • Energy724kJ 172kcal
  • Fat5.6g
  • Saturates3.5g
  • Sugars19.0g
  • Salt0.3g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • Drinking chocolate.
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net.
  • For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications
  • Santa Domingo Single Origin Made with 52% cocoa content. Full of deep, rich flavour.
  • Finest Indulgent Drinking Chocolate Santa Domingo Single Origin Made with 52% cocoa content. Full of deep, rich flavour. This smooth, rich chocolate is made with cocoa beens grown in the Cibao valley, in the north of the Dominican Republic. The harvests are small but renowned for their quality, yielding beans with a full, sophisticated flavour and enticing aroma.
  • Fairtrade
  • Santo Domingo - single origin
  • Made with 52% cocoa content
  • Full of deep, rich flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cocoa Powder (52%), Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk and soya. May contain milk and soya.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Add 200ml heated semi skimmed milk to 4 teaspoons (20g) powder, stir well.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 12 servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tub. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne serving (20g)
Energy329kJ / 78kcal724kJ / 172kcal
Fat2.5g5.6g
Saturates1.6g3.5g
Carbohydrate9.1g19.9g
Sugars8.7g19.0g
Fibre1.4g3.1g
Protein4.1g9.0g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 200ml warm semi-skimmed milk.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

best hot chocolate EVER!!

5 stars

thought I would try this based on reviews - oh my goodness it is gorgeous. very rich so you only need half the recommended amount. as it's Christmas I add a drop of baileys at the weekend which makes it a bit more special - a lovely treat. might have to get some whipped cream now :-)

Very moreish

5 stars

Ooh this is delicious, its dark chocolate and it's not as sweet as Cadbury's. It says put 4 teaspoons in, I only put 2 and found that sufficient. I think I'll go and make another cup !

This makes such a lovely hot chocolate. I use hal

5 stars

This makes such a lovely hot chocolate. I use half the quantity, so there's room to make it to your liking. Not too sweet or too bitter.

