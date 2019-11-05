Tesco Rump Steak 255G

Fat and touch gristle
For such a small piece of meat, there was a huge amount of fat and gristle that I don't think even an electric knife would have cut through.
Extremely tough- avoid
The worst steak I have ever had in my life. Extremely tough, despite being cooked medium. Avoid.
Tesco Rump Steak
Better off buying these from the counter than pre-packed.
Rump Steak should always be lean. These are NOT. If you want a marble through your steak you buy Sirloin. A very True fact. Tesco's Lamb steaks were free of fat (Fantastic) But Now OH Dear! Awful. They obviously do not know the differance between Rump and Sirloin!
Awful
Absolutely awful. Despite bashing it with a meat tenderisor it was still too tough to chew through. Even the dog could barely manage to get it down!
Normally great
I bought to make Beef Bourginon . Always had good quality. Unfortunately the gristle extended to the whole length of the pack and half its width.The pack weighed 225g and of that 63g was a piece of gristle. which was difficult to remove. My other pack was Tesco Finest which was gorgeous.The first pack was definitely substandard.
Yummy
Very tasty. I used a tip recently learned: crumble a well-known stock cube to use as seasoning just before cooking. Leave to rest at least 5 minutes.
These Rump steaks are very very good. I've had at least 5 of them and each time hardly any fat or any gristle. The last two I have not had to cut any off. The meat is regularly of good thickness, juicy and tender and with a smothering of Reggae Reggae BBQ and side baby potatoes, makes for a delicious meal when I get home from work.
Boot Leather
Tough as old boots and sinews defeat even steak knives - avoid. I never learn and should know to avoid British beef. Irish beef is far better
Tender and tasty
I buy these steaks on a regular basis, always tender and succulent. The price is very reasonable, they are beautiful with the addition of peppercorn sauce.