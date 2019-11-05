By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rump Steak 255G

2.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Rump Steak 255G
£ 3.55
£13.93/kg
One steak
  • Energy1824kJ 437kcal
    22%
  • Fat25.5g
    36%
  • Saturates10.7g
    54%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 715kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • Beef rump steaks.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Northern Irish Farms We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • A prime cut, chosen for a full and rich flavour
  • Vacuum packed for freshness.
  • 21 day matured
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 255g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours (remove days) days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove the steak from the fridge and remove packaging 20 minutes before cooking. Lightly oil and season the steak. Heat a dry frying pan until very hot and cook steak for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for following times:
Rare: 1-3 minutes each side
Medium: 3-6 minutes each side
Well done: 7-10 minutes each side
Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.
Tip
Pepper the steak after cooking to prevent the pepper burning.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland, Packed in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • IMPORTANT: Security Protected

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

255g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne steak (255g)
Energy715kJ / 171kcal1824kJ / 437kcal
Fat10.0g25.5g
Saturates4.2g10.7g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.3g51.8g
Salt0.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. IMPORTANT: Security Protected

10 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Fat and touch gristle

1 stars

For such a small piece of meat, there was a huge amount of fat and gristle that I don't think even an electric knife would have cut through.

Extremely tough- avoid

1 stars

The worst steak I have ever had in my life. Extremely tough, despite being cooked medium. Avoid.

Tesco Rump Steak

2 stars

Better off buying these from the counter than pre-packed.

Rump Steak should always be lean. These are NOT. I

2 stars

Rump Steak should always be lean. These are NOT. If you want a marble through your steak you buy Sirloin. A very True fact. Tesco's Lamb steaks were free of fat (Fantastic) But Now OH Dear! Awful. They obviously do not know the differance between Rump and Sirloin!

Awful

1 stars

Absolutely awful. Despite bashing it with a meat tenderisor it was still too tough to chew through. Even the dog could barely manage to get it down!

Normally great

2 stars

I bought to make Beef Bourginon . Always had good quality. Unfortunately the gristle extended to the whole length of the pack and half its width.The pack weighed 225g and of that 63g was a piece of gristle. which was difficult to remove. My other pack was Tesco Finest which was gorgeous.The first pack was definitely substandard.

Yummy

4 stars

Very tasty. I used a tip recently learned: crumble a well-known stock cube to use as seasoning just before cooking. Leave to rest at least 5 minutes.

These Rump steaks are very very good. I've had at

5 stars

These Rump steaks are very very good. I've had at least 5 of them and each time hardly any fat or any gristle. The last two I have not had to cut any off. The meat is regularly of good thickness, juicy and tender and with a smothering of Reggae Reggae BBQ and side baby potatoes, makes for a delicious meal when I get home from work.

Boot Leather

1 stars

Tough as old boots and sinews defeat even steak knives - avoid. I never learn and should know to avoid British beef. Irish beef is far better

Tender and tasty

5 stars

I buy these steaks on a regular basis, always tender and succulent. The price is very reasonable, they are beautiful with the addition of peppercorn sauce.

