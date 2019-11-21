By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Super Nutty Granola 500G

3(10)Write a review
Tesco Finest Super Nutty Granola 500G
£ 2.50
£0.50/100g
1/10 of a pack
  • Energy958kJ 228kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1917kJ / 457kcal

Product Description

  • Oat, spelt and barley flakes with puffed oats baked with almonds, roasted hazelnut pieces, cashew nut pieces in clusters, with brazil nut slices.
  • With almonds, hazelnuts, cashew and pecan nuts for a deliciously nutty flavour. For our Tesco Finest granolas, we mix oats with spelt and barley and bake in the oven with the almonds, hazelnuts, cashews and pecans until golden to create crunchy clusters. The clusters are tumbled with brazil nuts for a rich, nutty crunch. A generous helping of honey adds sweetness.
  • With almonds, hazelnuts, cashew and pecan nuts for a deliciously nutty flavour. For our Tesco Finest granolas, we mix oats with spelt and barley and bake in the oven with the almonds, hazelnuts, cashews and pecans until golden to create crunchy clusters. The clusters are tumbled with brazil nuts for a rich, nutty crunch. A generous helping of honey adds sweetness.
  • With almonds, hazelnuts, cashew and pecan nuts for a deliciously nutty flavour
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Spelt Flakes (Wheat), Sugar, Barley Flakes, Almonds (6%), Roasted Hazelnut Pieces (5%), Honey (5%), Sunflower Oil, Cashew Nuts (2%), Sliced Brazil Nuts (1.5%), Puffed (Oats), Glucose Syrup, Pecan Nut Pieces (1%), Molasses, Salt, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1917kJ / 457kcal958kJ / 228kcal
Fat17.4g8.7g
Saturates2.2g1.1g
Carbohydrate59.3g29.7g
Sugars14.3g7.2g
Fibre7.0g3.5g
Protein12.2g6.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible!

1 stars

This new "Finest" granola is anything but. It tastes like floor sweepings! Horrible bitter taste. Please bring back the previous Finest granola, Tesco - that was the best!

Nowhere near as good as the 7 Nut Granola which wa

3 stars

Nowhere near as good as the 7 Nut Granola which was amazing. Please bring it back.

The ingredient %'s don't add up

2 stars

The ingredients listed only add up to 20.5%, what is the rest?

Super, no-nonsense, Nutty Breakfast.

5 stars

Personally, the balance of ingredients in this Finest granola works well for me. Almonds offer a vast number of nutritional benefits and are filling. Eating this is both enjoyable and satisfying, helping me to get through the morning without feeling hungry and wanting to snack.

Disappointed with the change

4 stars

This cereal is very pleasant - but NOT as good as the 7 nut granola. I am really disappointed that Tesco have replaced an excellent product with one, while good, is not nearly as good.

more granola than nuts and the almonds are so hard

2 stars

more granola than nuts and the almonds are so hard inedible unless you love the dentist!!!

😊Yummy and healthy!

5 stars

Wow yummy and full of fab nuts - so good

bring back the old version!

2 stars

such a shame, loved the old version of this & had it every day, but this is nowhere near as tasty :( please bring back the old recipe!

NUTTY CEREAL NOT GOOD

2 stars

AFTER LOOKING & LOOKING FOR MY OLD GRANOLA I FINALLY FOUND IT. BUT IT WAS NO LONGER IN THE BROWN PAPER BOX! AND A SHOCK TO FIND THAT IT IS COMING FROM BELGIUM NOW! what is going on!? It also contains sugar, barley, honey, glucose syrup, molasses and carmelized sugar. ALL THESE SUGARS!!!! Therefore I am NO LONGER GOING TO PURCHASE THIS ITEM!!! ALSO THE PACKAGE IS NOW PLASTIC. ARE WE TRYING TO GET RID OF PLASTIC?!

Bland wheat sugar’less’ puffs with nuts

2 stars

Disappointed in this rebranding of finest seven nut granola. The only granola I could depend on being gluten free now has spelt (wheat) in it. No coconut? I definitely won’t be buying this nor would I recommend it.

Usually bought next

Tesco Greek Style Yogurt 500G

£ 0.90
£0.18/100g

Tesco Blueberries 250G

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Tesco Greek Style Natural Yogurt 1Kg

£ 1.60
£0.16/100g

Tesco Finest Greek Yogurt 500G

£ 1.40
£0.28/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here