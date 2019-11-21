Tesco Finest Super Nutty Granola 500G

Horrible!
This new "Finest" granola is anything but. It tastes like floor sweepings! Horrible bitter taste. Please bring back the previous Finest granola, Tesco - that was the best!
Nowhere near as good as the 7 Nut Granola which was amazing. Please bring it back.
The ingredient %'s don't add up
The ingredients listed only add up to 20.5%, what is the rest?
Super, no-nonsense, Nutty Breakfast.
Personally, the balance of ingredients in this Finest granola works well for me. Almonds offer a vast number of nutritional benefits and are filling. Eating this is both enjoyable and satisfying, helping me to get through the morning without feeling hungry and wanting to snack.
Disappointed with the change
This cereal is very pleasant - but NOT as good as the 7 nut granola. I am really disappointed that Tesco have replaced an excellent product with one, while good, is not nearly as good.
more granola than nuts and the almonds are so hard
more granola than nuts and the almonds are so hard inedible unless you love the dentist!!!
😊Yummy and healthy!
Wow yummy and full of fab nuts - so good
bring back the old version!
such a shame, loved the old version of this & had it every day, but this is nowhere near as tasty :( please bring back the old recipe!
NUTTY CEREAL NOT GOOD
AFTER LOOKING & LOOKING FOR MY OLD GRANOLA I FINALLY FOUND IT. BUT IT WAS NO LONGER IN THE BROWN PAPER BOX! AND A SHOCK TO FIND THAT IT IS COMING FROM BELGIUM NOW! what is going on!? It also contains sugar, barley, honey, glucose syrup, molasses and carmelized sugar. ALL THESE SUGARS!!!! Therefore I am NO LONGER GOING TO PURCHASE THIS ITEM!!! ALSO THE PACKAGE IS NOW PLASTIC. ARE WE TRYING TO GET RID OF PLASTIC?!
Bland wheat sugar’less’ puffs with nuts
Disappointed in this rebranding of finest seven nut granola. The only granola I could depend on being gluten free now has spelt (wheat) in it. No coconut? I definitely won’t be buying this nor would I recommend it.