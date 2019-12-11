E.Wedel Fruit Jellies 90G

Product Description
- Fruit Jellies with Vitamins
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Pork Gelatin, Orange Juice from Concentrate (6%), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid), Flavourings, Plant Concentrates and Extracts (Carrot, Apple, Elderberry, Purple Carrot, Turmeric), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Biotin, Vitamin B12)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Product contains 3 portions x 30 g (6-7 jellies)
Name and address
- Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
- 03-801 Warszawa,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.wedel.pl
- www.czekolada.pl
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|30 g
|% */30 g
|*
|Energy
|1386 kJ
|416 kJ
|8 400 kJ
|-
|326 kcal
|98 kcal
|5,0 %
|2 000 kcal
|Fat
|0,1 g
|<0,1 g
|<0,1 %
|70 g
|of which saturates
|0,1 g
|<0,1 g
|<0,5 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|74 g
|22,2 g
|8,5 %
|260 g
|of which sugars
|48 g
|14,4 g
|16,0 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6,0 g
|1,8 g
|3,6 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0,01 g
|<0,01 g
|<0,2 %
|6 g
|Vitamins
|% RI 100g
|% RI 30 g
|Vitamin C
|80 mg 100%
|24 mg 30%
|Niacin
|8 mg 50%
|2,4 mg 15%
|Vitamin E
|6 mg 50%
|1,8 mg 15%
|Vitamin B6
|0,7 mg 50%
|0,21 mg 15%
|Biotin
|25 µg 50%
|7,5 µg 15%
|Vitamin B12
|1,25 µg 50%
|0,38 µg 15%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RI - Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
