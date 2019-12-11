By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
E.Wedel Fruit Jellies 90G

£ 0.80
£0.89/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit Jellies with Vitamins
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Pork Gelatin, Orange Juice from Concentrate (6%), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid), Flavourings, Plant Concentrates and Extracts (Carrot, Apple, Elderberry, Purple Carrot, Turmeric), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Biotin, Vitamin B12)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Product contains 3 portions x 30 g (6-7 jellies)

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.wedel.pl
  • www.czekolada.pl

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g30 g% */30 g*
Energy1386 kJ416 kJ8 400 kJ
-326 kcal98 kcal5,0 %2 000 kcal
Fat0,1 g<0,1 g<0,1 %70 g
of which saturates0,1 g<0,1 g<0,5 %20 g
Carbohydrate74 g22,2 g8,5 %260 g
of which sugars48 g14,4 g16,0 %90 g
Fibre0 g0 g--
Protein6,0 g1,8 g3,6 %50 g
Salt0,01 g<0,01 g<0,2 %6 g
Vitamins% RI 100g% RI 30 g
Vitamin C80 mg 100%24 mg 30%
Niacin8 mg 50%2,4 mg 15%
Vitamin E6 mg 50%1,8 mg 15%
Vitamin B60,7 mg 50%0,21 mg 15%
Biotin25 µg 50%7,5 µg 15%
Vitamin B121,25 µg 50%0,38 µg 15%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)----
RI - Reference Intake----
Product contains 3 portions x 30 g (6-7 jellies)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

