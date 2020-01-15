Tesco High Protein Granola 500G

- Energy889kJ 211kcal11%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars6.2g7%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1778kJ / 422kcal
Product Description
- Oat flakes, soya nuggets, wheat protein crisp, toasted multigrain flakes and pumpkin seeds granola.
- WHOLEGRAIN OATS Crunchy toasted clusters with pumpkin seeds and soya protein We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
- Carefully Selected Grains
- We love breakfast. That's why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals - like they've been doing for decades.
- Contents may settle during transit.
- Wholegrain oats
- Crunchy toasted clusters with pumpkin seeds and soya protein
- High protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Soya Nuggets (11%)(Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Sugar, Wheat Protein Crisp (9%)(Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour), Multigrain Flakes(Cornflour, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt, Salt), Toasted Soya Flakes (5%)(Soya Bean), Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Pumpkin Seeds, Honey, Flavouring, Caramel Syrup(Caramelised Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup), Caramelised Sugar, Tocopherol-Rich Extract.
Allergy Information
- May contain milk and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1778kJ / 422kcal
|889kJ / 211kcal
|Fat
|11.5g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|50.9g
|25.4g
|Sugars
|12.4g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|3.0g
|Protein
|25.9g
|13.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
