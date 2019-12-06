By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Stockwell & Co Crunchy Peanut Butter 340G

2(8)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Crunchy Peanut Butter 340G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One tablespoon
  • Energy395kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2632kJ / 636kcal

Product Description

  • Crunchy peanut butter.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Peanuts (87%), Rapeseed Oil, Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Sugar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 22 servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy2632kJ / 636kcal395kJ / 95kcal
Fat53.2g8.0g
Saturates7.0g1.1g
Carbohydrate11.4g1.7g
Sugars6.6g1.0g
Fibre6.2g0.9g
Protein24.7g3.7g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

My favourite peanut butter.

5 stars

This is very good value, tasty and not as clarty as some brands. It has a nice smooth moist texture with plenty of crunch too. I often use it in baking as an ingredient in biscuits and nut roasts. I have also used it to make satay sauce for chicken skewers (although I know it shouldn't be chunky for that) but it was the only one I ever have in the cupboard and it did a fine job. I buy a jar every month and really love it.

This peanut butter tasted odd, I looked at the ing

1 stars

This peanut butter tasted odd, I looked at the ingredients and found it was full of palm oil.

Too sweet

1 stars

Too sweet - added sugar - totally unnecessary!

Tasteless

1 stars

Runny, tasteless. Threw it in the bin!

Inferior rat bait.

1 stars

We liked Tesco's own brand of crunchy peanut butter. This tastes nothing like the old peanut butter. It tastes off. We tried two jars. Avoid unless using to lure rats into traps. I don't think rats would be so discerning........unless given the choice.

Tasteless awful - a complete waste of money

1 stars

Hoped this would be as good as the everyday value peanut butter, which was anazing, tasty and full of nuts and not greasy. Stockwells is the opposite, the crunchy is basically smooth with the occasionally nut and very tasteless, I've taken peanut butter and ketchup off my shopping list, unfortunately they sent Stockwell products as substitutions on my last order and will never be used, I used to love my peanut butter n ketchup on toast like a comfort meal, now totally disappointed. 😤😤

runny peanut butter .. yuk

1 stars

very thin, doesn't taste of peanuts .. do not recommend

GREAT TASTING

5 stars

Moist not dry like other brands,not sickly or to salty ,easy to spread and a great taste,good product for the money.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here