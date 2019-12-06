Stockwell & Co Crunchy Peanut Butter 340G

My favourite peanut butter.
This is very good value, tasty and not as clarty as some brands. It has a nice smooth moist texture with plenty of crunch too. I often use it in baking as an ingredient in biscuits and nut roasts. I have also used it to make satay sauce for chicken skewers (although I know it shouldn't be chunky for that) but it was the only one I ever have in the cupboard and it did a fine job. I buy a jar every month and really love it.
This peanut butter tasted odd, I looked at the ingredients and found it was full of palm oil.
Too sweet
Too sweet - added sugar - totally unnecessary!
Tasteless
Runny, tasteless. Threw it in the bin!
Inferior rat bait.
We liked Tesco's own brand of crunchy peanut butter. This tastes nothing like the old peanut butter. It tastes off. We tried two jars. Avoid unless using to lure rats into traps. I don't think rats would be so discerning........unless given the choice.
Tasteless awful - a complete waste of money
Hoped this would be as good as the everyday value peanut butter, which was anazing, tasty and full of nuts and not greasy. Stockwells is the opposite, the crunchy is basically smooth with the occasionally nut and very tasteless, I've taken peanut butter and ketchup off my shopping list, unfortunately they sent Stockwell products as substitutions on my last order and will never be used, I used to love my peanut butter n ketchup on toast like a comfort meal, now totally disappointed. 😤😤
runny peanut butter .. yuk
very thin, doesn't taste of peanuts .. do not recommend
GREAT TASTING
Moist not dry like other brands,not sickly or to salty ,easy to spread and a great taste,good product for the money.