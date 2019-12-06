By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co Orange Marmalade 454G

Stockwell & Co Orange Marmalade 454G
£ 0.27
£0.06/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy166kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars6.5g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1106kJ / 260kcal

Product Description

  • Medium cut orange shred marmalade.
  • Stockwell & Co. Orange Marmalade
  • N/A
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange, Water, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Orange Juice From Concentrate, Colour (Plain Caramel).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 30 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1106kJ / 260kcal166kJ / 39kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate64.5g9.7g
Sugars43.6g6.5g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein0.3g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Delicious!

5 stars

This is a flavoursome product and very good value for money. It is excellent on toast. Every Christmas when I make the mincemeat for my mince pies I add a jar of this in the mixture and a jar of plum or apricot jam, combined with spices, brandy-soaked dried fruit, shredded suet and almond flakes or pistachios. It is really a good store cupboard staple in my house.

Lovely

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant for the price!

Best I've ever tried!!

5 stars

This marmalade ticks all the right boxes.. hardly any peel,which I hate..firm consistency so easy to spread..perfect for putting on toast..how they do it for the cost is beyond me as the quality is not compromised by the cost..just love it and will definitely buy again..

Love it on toast every morning. Good quality.

5 stars

Love it on toast every morning. Good quality.

a great flavour for great price ;)

5 stars

purely for a budgeting option i tried this one day and i have to say that for the price the taste is as good as any inexpensive options . Im glad to state that since first buy ive repeatedly bought others - im on my fifth jar so far. So well done tesco for providing such a varied choice of high end and Low end choice.

Awful - don't stock the thing

1 stars

synonym for Tesco - just as awful - no taste of orange. Discontinue stocking the muck

I tried it for the first time last week to have on

5 stars

I tried it for the first time last week to have on toast. This is a really good taste and I will definitely buy it again!!

