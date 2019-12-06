Stockwell & Co Orange Marmalade 454G

Delicious!
This is a flavoursome product and very good value for money. It is excellent on toast. Every Christmas when I make the mincemeat for my mince pies I add a jar of this in the mixture and a jar of plum or apricot jam, combined with spices, brandy-soaked dried fruit, shredded suet and almond flakes or pistachios. It is really a good store cupboard staple in my house.
Lovely
Absolutely brilliant for the price!
Best I've ever tried!!
This marmalade ticks all the right boxes.. hardly any peel,which I hate..firm consistency so easy to spread..perfect for putting on toast..how they do it for the cost is beyond me as the quality is not compromised by the cost..just love it and will definitely buy again..
Love it on toast every morning. Good quality.
a great flavour for great price ;)
purely for a budgeting option i tried this one day and i have to say that for the price the taste is as good as any inexpensive options . Im glad to state that since first buy ive repeatedly bought others - im on my fifth jar so far. So well done tesco for providing such a varied choice of high end and Low end choice.
Awful - don't stock the thing
synonym for Tesco - just as awful - no taste of orange. Discontinue stocking the muck
I tried it for the first time last week to have on
I tried it for the first time last week to have on toast. This is a really good taste and I will definitely buy it again!!