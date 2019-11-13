By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Maple & Balsamic Gammon Shanks 545G

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Maple & Balsamic Gammon Shanks 545G
£ 6.00
£1.11/100g

Offer

1/2 of pack
  • Energy1239kJ 294kcal
    15%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars9.4g
    10%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 712kJ / 169kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked seasoned gammon shanks with added water and a sachet of maple syrup and balsamic vinegar sauce.
  • Slow cooked and seasoned with a blend of cracked black pepper and spices, paired with a sweet, tangy sauce. Our chefs created this recipe using selected hand trimmed gammon, slow cooked for up to five hours for juicy tenderness. It's then rubbed in a blend of peppers, spices and cracked black pepper to bring out the full flavour. A sauce made with sweet Canadian maple syrup and aged Italian balsamic vinegar provides a perfect complement to the dish.
  • Slow cooked and seasoned with a blend of cracked black pepper and spices, paired with a sweet, tangy sauce. Our chefs created this recipe using selected hand trimmed gammon, slow cooked for up to five hours for juicy tenderness. It's then rubbed in a blend of peppers, spices and cracked black pepper to bring out the full flavour. A sauce made with sweet Canadian maple syrup and aged Italian balsamic vinegar provides a perfect complement to the dish.
  • Pack size: 545g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Pork shank (68%), Maple & Balsamic Sauce (18%), Water, Salt, Black Pepper, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Mustard Powder, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Parsley, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Maple & Balsamic Sauce contains: Sugar, Water, Maple Syrup, Concentrated Apple Juice, Cornflour, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Ginger.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50 mins Preheat oven. Remove all packaging and set aside sachet of sauce for later use. Transfer gammon shanks to an oven proof dish, discard any juices and cover with foil. Place dish on the middle shelf of the oven for 40 minutes. Remove dish from oven, remove foil and discard any cooking juices. Pour contents of sachet over gammon shanks. Heat for a further 10 minutes uncovered.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

545g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (174g**)
Energy712kJ / 169kcal1239kJ / 294kcal
Fat4.4g7.7g
Saturates1.5g2.6g
Carbohydrate6.6g11.5g
Sugars5.4g9.4g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein25.5g44.4g
Salt0.9g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions, 545g pack typically weighs 348g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

5 Star Gammon

5 stars

Absolutely beautiful.

Please bring this back it is absolutely delicious

5 stars

Please bring this back it is absolutely delicious

Nice glaze , tender and tasty

5 stars

Got these in the meal deal for a 2nd time. They are very nice & tasty and go well with the Dauphinoise potatoes also in the deal , I cooked savoy cabbage and carrots to go along with it . These are not big but each one is plenty for a person, there are 2 in the package. The meat falls off the bone and the glaze is lovely, I couldn't fault it . Some people would maybe prefer a larger sized shank but with veg it is ample . When you add this +side+dessert+ a bottle of wine then it's actually a very good meal deal . Very happy with the shanks overall.

Succulent

5 stars

We have had this 2 nights in a row,lovely, succulent, fantastic. We just changed the desert the 2nd time.cant fault our meals well done x

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious!

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

£ 2.60
£6.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest 2 Sicilian Lemon Cheesecakes 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest 8 Swiss Chocolate Profiteroles 161 G

£ 3.00
£1.87/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Chocolate & Orange Cheesecake Slices 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here