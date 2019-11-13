Tesco Finest Maple & Balsamic Gammon Shanks 545G

5 Star Gammon
Absolutely beautiful.
Please bring this back it is absolutely delicious
Nice glaze , tender and tasty
Got these in the meal deal for a 2nd time. They are very nice & tasty and go well with the Dauphinoise potatoes also in the deal , I cooked savoy cabbage and carrots to go along with it . These are not big but each one is plenty for a person, there are 2 in the package. The meat falls off the bone and the glaze is lovely, I couldn't fault it . Some people would maybe prefer a larger sized shank but with veg it is ample . When you add this +side+dessert+ a bottle of wine then it's actually a very good meal deal . Very happy with the shanks overall.
Succulent
We have had this 2 nights in a row,lovely, succulent, fantastic. We just changed the desert the 2nd time.cant fault our meals well done x
Delicious!
