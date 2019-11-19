By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Greene King Ipa Seasonal Mixed Pack 6X500ml

Greene King Ipa Seasonal Mixed Pack 6X500ml
£ 7.00
£2.34/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Brewery Tours
  • Visit our brewery where Greene King has been brewing on the same site for over 200 years.
  • Call 01284 714297 to book a tour.
  • Yardbird 4%
  • Full of hops and with a lasting fruity flavour, this beer is inspired by bold American pale ales.
  • Belhaven Black 4.2%
  • A rich roasted coffee aroma with lingering hints of dark chocolate and liquorice.
  • XX Mild 3%
  • An easy-drinking mild, brewed using dark malt to give a sweet and roasted flavour.
  • Greene King IPA 3.6%
  • A perfectly balanced beer characterised by its hoppy taste and aroma.
  • Abbot Ale 5%
  • A premium ale for the beer connoisseur brewed longer for a distinctive full flavour.
  • "Old Speckled Hen" 5%
  • A distinctive rich malty taste bursting with toffee character, fruity aroma and deliciously smooth.
  • Meet our master brewer!
  • Greene King's New Product Development brewer, Ross O'Hara has recently qualified as a master brewer from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling, making him the youngest to hold the title globally! "This fantastic selection of handcrafted beers, contains an assortment of traditional and modern ales, including our award-winning XX Mild and refreshing, hoppy Yardbird Pale Ale."
  • Ross OHara
  • Master Brewer
  • Finest ale collection
  • Hand selected by our master brewer Ross OHara
  • Yardbird - Monde Selection Gold Award 2014
  • Belhaven Black - Monde Selection Gold Award 2016
  • XX Mild - Camra Champion Mild of Britain 2018!
  • Greene King IPA - World Beer Awards United Kingdom Gold
  • Abbot Ale - World Beer Awards United Kingdom Winner
  • Old Speckled Hen - Monde Selection Gold Award 2016
  • Pack size: 3l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Yardbird - Full of hops and with a lasting fruity flavour, this beer is inspired by bold American pale ales. Belhaven Black - A rich roasted coffee aroma with lingering hints of dark chocolate and liquorice. XX Mild - An easy-drinking mild, brewed using dark malt to give a sweet and roasted flavour. Greene King IPA - A perfectly balanced beer characterised by its hoppy taste and aroma. Abbot Ale - A premium ale for the beer connoisseur brewed longer for a distinctive full flavour. Old Speckled Hen - A distinctive rich malty taste bursting with toffee character, fruity aroma and deliciously smooth.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For best before end see other side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served cool.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Greene King,
  • Westgate Street,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

6 x 500ml ℮

