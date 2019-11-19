Greene King Ipa Seasonal Mixed Pack 6X500ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Brewery Tours
- Visit our brewery where Greene King has been brewing on the same site for over 200 years.
- Call 01284 714297 to book a tour.
- Yardbird 4%
- Full of hops and with a lasting fruity flavour, this beer is inspired by bold American pale ales.
- Belhaven Black 4.2%
- A rich roasted coffee aroma with lingering hints of dark chocolate and liquorice.
- XX Mild 3%
- An easy-drinking mild, brewed using dark malt to give a sweet and roasted flavour.
- Greene King IPA 3.6%
- A perfectly balanced beer characterised by its hoppy taste and aroma.
- Abbot Ale 5%
- A premium ale for the beer connoisseur brewed longer for a distinctive full flavour.
- "Old Speckled Hen" 5%
- A distinctive rich malty taste bursting with toffee character, fruity aroma and deliciously smooth.
- Meet our master brewer!
- Greene King's New Product Development brewer, Ross O'Hara has recently qualified as a master brewer from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling, making him the youngest to hold the title globally! "This fantastic selection of handcrafted beers, contains an assortment of traditional and modern ales, including our award-winning XX Mild and refreshing, hoppy Yardbird Pale Ale."
- Ross OHara
- Master Brewer
- Finest ale collection
- Hand selected by our master brewer Ross OHara
- Yardbird - Monde Selection Gold Award 2014
- Belhaven Black - Monde Selection Gold Award 2016
- XX Mild - Camra Champion Mild of Britain 2018!
- Greene King IPA - World Beer Awards United Kingdom Gold
- Abbot Ale - World Beer Awards United Kingdom Winner
- Old Speckled Hen - Monde Selection Gold Award 2016
- Pack size: 3l
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley
Tasting Notes
- Yardbird - Full of hops and with a lasting fruity flavour, this beer is inspired by bold American pale ales. Belhaven Black - A rich roasted coffee aroma with lingering hints of dark chocolate and liquorice. XX Mild - An easy-drinking mild, brewed using dark malt to give a sweet and roasted flavour. Greene King IPA - A perfectly balanced beer characterised by its hoppy taste and aroma. Abbot Ale - A premium ale for the beer connoisseur brewed longer for a distinctive full flavour. Old Speckled Hen - A distinctive rich malty taste bursting with toffee character, fruity aroma and deliciously smooth.
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For best before end see other side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served cool.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Greene King,
- Westgate Street,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT,
Return to
- Greene King,
- Westgate Street,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT,
- England.
- Freephone 0800 0321799
- www.greenekingipa.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 500ml ℮
