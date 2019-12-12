By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co. Soft Spread 500G

3.5(6)
Stockwell & Co. Soft Spread 500G
£ 0.69
£1.38/kg
2 teaspoons (10g)
  • Energy160kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1597kJ / 388kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetable fat spread (42%).
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt (1%), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Stabiliser (Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta Carotene).

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for home baking.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1597kJ / 388kcal160kJ / 39kcal
Fat42.8g4.3g
Saturates8.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt1.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Not suitable for home baking.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Good Quality - very nice.

5 stars

I bought just to try along with my usual Lurpak. I like it. I made sandwiches with it & not one complaint - they didn't know I'd switched. I now buy in addition to keep handy.

"It's a regular!"

5 stars

Great price for a perfectly ok spread added bonus its suitable for "vegans"

Great for cakes

5 stars

'Accidently' used to make a victoria sponge cake. Light, airy and perfectly spongey. Surprised to find the product is 'not suitable for baking.

there's cheap and too cheap

2 stars

despite keeping it in the fridge as instructed it became like very lumpy rice pudding and be very careful when opening it after its been in the fridge as water seems to miraculously appear on the suffice and if your not careful you can get drenched

beware not for baking use

1 stars

not suitable for baking despite being in 'baking fats' section

As good as most others, just cheaper. Another regu

4 stars

As good as most others, just cheaper. Another regular buy of mine.

