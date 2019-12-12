Stockwell & Co. Soft Spread 500G

Good Quality - very nice.
I bought just to try along with my usual Lurpak. I like it. I made sandwiches with it & not one complaint - they didn't know I'd switched. I now buy in addition to keep handy.
"It's a regular!"
Great price for a perfectly ok spread added bonus its suitable for "vegans"
Great for cakes
'Accidently' used to make a victoria sponge cake. Light, airy and perfectly spongey. Surprised to find the product is 'not suitable for baking.
there's cheap and too cheap
despite keeping it in the fridge as instructed it became like very lumpy rice pudding and be very careful when opening it after its been in the fridge as water seems to miraculously appear on the suffice and if your not careful you can get drenched
beware not for baking use
not suitable for baking despite being in 'baking fats' section
As good as most others, just cheaper. Another regular buy of mine.