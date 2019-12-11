By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Sauce 250G

Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Sauce 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy258kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1722kJ / 409kcal

Product Description

  • Salted caramel sauce.
  • Made with British double cream and sea salt. This rich, smooth sauce is made with British cream for a luxurious texture, with sea salt to enhance the sweetness. Use it as a filling for tartlets or drizzle it over a bowl of Madagascan vanilla ice cream.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Condensed Skimmed Milk (32%)(Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Milk Sugar), Salted Butter (15%)(Butter (Milk), Salt), Double Cream (Milk) (12%), Sea Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 15 secs/900W 10 secs
Spoon into a microwaveable container and cover loosely. Heat on full power.
Stir before serving. If required, heat for a further 10 seconds or until melted.
Do not reheat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  •  

    This product can be consumed cold or warm.

Number of uses

approx. 17 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Metal check local recycling Jar. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1722kJ / 409kcal258kJ / 61kcal
Fat13.1g2.0g
Saturates9.3g1.4g
Carbohydrate69.0g10.4g
Sugars56.5g8.5g
Fibre1.2g0.2g
Protein3.2g0.5g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

