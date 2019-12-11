Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Sauce 250G

- Energy258kJ 61kcal3%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars8.5g9%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1722kJ / 409kcal
Product Description
- Salted caramel sauce.
- Made with British double cream and sea salt. This rich, smooth sauce is made with British cream for a luxurious texture, with sea salt to enhance the sweetness. Use it as a filling for tartlets or drizzle it over a bowl of Madagascan vanilla ice cream.
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Condensed Skimmed Milk (32%)(Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Milk Sugar), Salted Butter (15%)(Butter (Milk), Salt), Double Cream (Milk) (12%), Sea Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 15 secs/900W 10 secs
Spoon into a microwaveable container and cover loosely. Heat on full power.
Stir before serving. If required, heat for a further 10 seconds or until melted.
Do not reheat.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
This product can be consumed cold or warm.
Number of uses
approx. 17 Servings
Recycling info
Lid. Metal check local recycling Jar. Glass widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1722kJ / 409kcal
|258kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|13.1g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|9.3g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|69.0g
|10.4g
|Sugars
|56.5g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|3.2g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
