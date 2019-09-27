By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fat Free Lemon And Pepper Dressing 250Ml

Tesco Fat Free Lemon And Pepper Dressing 250Ml
£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy47kJ 11kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 314kJ / 74kcal

Product Description

  • Vinaigrette dressing made with lemon and black pepper.
  • BRIGHT & ZESTY Made with Spanish lemon zest and cracked black pepper
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Spirit Vinegar (17%), Sugar, Lemon Juice (4%), Salt, Lemon Zest, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Cracked Black Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Lutein).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy314kJ / 74kcal47kJ / 11kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate17.8g2.7g
Sugars17.8g2.7g
Fibre0.9g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

perfect salad dressing

5 stars

fresh and delicious - please bring it back soon!

