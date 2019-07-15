Tesco Espresso Ground Coffee 227G

How to make the perfect cup of coffee.

Cafetière: Add one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person

(add more or less dependent on personal preference). Boil freshly

drawn water, pour into the cafetière after approximately 10

seconds (boiling water can scald the coffee and ruin the flavour).

Stir well and leave to brew for 3-5 minutes with the plunger off

(leave for a longer period if a stronger cup of coffee is preferred).

Slowly press down the plunger, pour and enjoy!

Filter machine: Add one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per

person (add more or less dependent on personal preference).

Fill the filter pot with cold water (according to number of

spoonfuls of coffee). Switch machine on. Pour and enjoy!

Moka Pot: Fill the bottom part of the unit with freshly drawn cold

water. Insert the filter basket, fill with coffee and level the surface

(do not overfill and/or tap down the coffee). Assemble unit and

brew on a medium heat for approximately 5 minutes.

Pour and enjoy!

Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, moka pots and percolators.

Always follow manufacturer’s guidelines.