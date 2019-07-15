Tesco Espresso Ground Coffee 227G

Lovely strong flavour
Excellent flavour, works well in my expresso machine, you may need to rinse the coffee holder after each cup. The best flavour of all the expresso coffee I have tried so far
A false economy.
Too finely ground and blocked espresso machine and coffee filter machine. Doesn't smell like coffee. Tastes awful. Unusually bad for a Tesco own brand product. Please stop selling it.
Too finely ground?
We liked the flavour of this coffee and would have continued to use it, but trying to use the last packet made our DeLonghi espresso machine block up solid at every attempt to use it. Illy coffee, Lavazza, and various coffees from Rave Coffee work just fine when alternated in the same machine, so there is no doubt that it is the Tesco coffee at fault.Our guess is that it is much too finely ground for use in an espresso machine - the particle size is often critical for espresso machines. We may try it again, but if it happens again we will not use it any more - it is pointless if we have to keep throwing it away.
Good value
Really nice flavour has a good kick to it would recommend we have used it on our stove coffee pot