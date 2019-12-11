Tesco Finest Brazillian Decaffeinated Coffee 227G

- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
Product Description
- Decaffeinated roast and ground coffee.
- 100% Brazilian Coffee. Smooth and well rounded with notes of marzipan. This well rounded Brazilian coffee with notes of marzipan is grown in Brazil's main coffee growing region of Minas Gerias. We partner with co operatives to support groups of small scale coffee farmers in the south eastern state. The coffee is gently decaffeinated to ensure it retains all its inherent flavour.
- 100% Brazilian Coffee. Smooth and well rounded with notes of marzipan. This well rounded Brazilian coffee with notes of marzipan is grown in Brazil's main coffee growing region of Minas Gerias. We partner with co operatives to support groups of small scale coffee farmers in the south eastern state. The coffee is gently decaffeinated to ensure it retains all its inherent flavour.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 100% Brazilian coffee
- Smooth and well-rounded with notes of marzipan
- Strength - no.4
- Roast & ground
- Single origin
- Pack size: 227g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Decaffeinated Coffee.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produce of Brazil. Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- If you're making coffee in a Cafetière, warm the pot first. Use about one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person - you can make it more or less depending on how strong you like it.
- Once you have boiled the water, wait 10 seconds before pouring, to avoid scalding the coffee, then leave to brew for 3 to 5 minutes - longer for a stronger coffee - with the plunger off.
- You can use the same guide for the quantity of coffee if you're using a filter machine. For a moka pot, fill the basket evenly with coffee, without patting it down. Brew the coffee on a medium heat for about 5 minutes. Always follow manufacturer's guidelines.
- Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, moka pots and percolators.
Number of uses
30 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
227g ℮
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019