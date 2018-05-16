By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Starburst Gum Fruity Mix Mini Pellets

image 1 of Starburst Gum Fruity Mix Mini Pellets
£ 2.00
£2.86/100g

Product Description

  • Sugarfree Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Fruit Flavours.
  • Made for mixing strawberry flavour, bubblegum flavour and apple flavour
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine. Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Sugarfree
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70g
  • Sugarfree

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners Xylitol, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Gum Base, Thickener Gum Arabic, Flavourings, Humectant Glycerol, Emulsifier Soybean Lecithin, Acids Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Colour E172, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Antioxidant BHA, Colours E100, E133

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep cool and dry.Consume soon after opening.

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • ROI: Mars Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

69g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 787 kJ/189 kcal
Fat 0 g
Of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 78 g
Of which - Sugars 0 g
- Polyols 78 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

