Tesco Finest Fairtrade Costa Rican Bean 227G

- Fat<0.1<1%
- Saturates<0.10%
- Salt<0.01<1%
Product Description
- Roasted coffee beans.
- 100% Costa Rican coffee with a medium body and hints of milk chocolate, lime and spice. This medium bodied coffee, with its notes of milk chocolate, lime and spice, is grown in the rich volcanic soil of Costa Rica's West Central Valley. We partner with co operatives to support groups of small scale farmers in Costa Rica. Farmers like Juan who knows to pick his coffee cherries at their ripest.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Strength - no.3
- Single origin
- Pack size: 227g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produce of Costa Rica. Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- How to make the perfect cup of coffee:
- Grind your coffee beans to suit your coffee maker.
- Cafetière's need a coarse grind whilst filter and espresso machines require a finer grind.
- Use one rounded dessert spoonful of coffee per person - you can make it more if you like it stronger.
- In a cafetière coffee is best brewed for 3 to 5 minutes and an espresso machine should take around 20 seconds to pour.
- Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, moka pots and percolators. Please refer to your machine manufacturer's guidelines for further instructions.
Number of uses
30 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
227g ℮
Safety information
