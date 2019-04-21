By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mini Plain Naan 4Pack 188G

Tesco Mini Plain Naan 4Pack 188G
£ 1.00
£5.32/kg
One naan (47g)
  • Energy555kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1181kJ / 280kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Plain mini naan breads.
  • FLAME BAKED.
  • Pack size: 188g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Vegetable Ghee (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 1 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results, oven heat OVEN 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 3-4 mins. Frozen: 6-7 mins. Sprinkle naan with water. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Serve immediately.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: OVEN 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 3-4 mins. Frozen: 6-7 mins. Sprinkle naan with water. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Serve immediately.

Grill
Instructions: GRILL: Medium 2 mins. Frozen: Medium 4 mins. Sprinkle naan with water. Place under a pre-heated grill, turning once. Serve immediately.

Cooking Precautions

  • Serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

188g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne naan
Energy1181kJ / 280kcal555kJ / 131kcal
Fat4.4g2.1g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate49.7g23.4g
Sugars7.2g3.4g
Fibre3.4g1.6g
Protein8.6g4.0g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Nice naans shame about the loss of 2 per pack

5 stars

Lovely breads. But.......shrinkflation strikes again!! Used to be six of these.☹️

