Tesco Mini Plain Naan 4Pack 188G

Nice naans shame about the loss of 2 per pack
Lovely breads. But.......shrinkflation strikes again!! Used to be six of these.☹️
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Vegetable Ghee (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 1 days.
Oven
Instructions: For best results, oven heat OVEN 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 3-4 mins. Frozen: 6-7 mins. Sprinkle naan with water. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Serve immediately.
Oven from frozen
Grill
Instructions: GRILL: Medium 2 mins. Frozen: Medium 4 mins. Sprinkle naan with water. Place under a pre-heated grill, turning once. Serve immediately.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
188g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One naan
|Energy
|1181kJ / 280kcal
|555kJ / 131kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|49.7g
|23.4g
|Sugars
|7.2g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|8.6g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
