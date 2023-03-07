We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Swizzels Love Hearts Lollies 4X65ml

Swizzels Love Hearts Lollies 4X65ml
Each 65ml Lolly contains:

Energy
251kJ
59kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

-

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

-

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 359kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavour Ice Lollies
  • Manufactured by Brand of Brothers under licence from Swizzels Matlow Limited
  • Swizzels and Love Hearts are registered trade marks of Swizzels Matlow Limited.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 26ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Inulin, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Colours (Spirulina Concentrate, Safflor Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Beetroot Juice Concentrate), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Soya, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. If kept frozen below -18°C this product can be stored for 3 months from date of purchase or until the best before date, whichever is sooner.This product will deteriorate if allowed to thaw and should not be refrozen. For Best Before End: See Edge of Pack

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • Carlton House,
  • Albion Road,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,

Return to

  • This premium product should reach you in perfect condition. If you have any comments please email us at info@brandofbrothers.co.uk
  • Brand of Brothers Limited,
  • Centrix House,
  • 26 Crow Lane East,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 9UY.

Net Contents

4 x 65ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 65ml lolly*Reference Intake of an average adult
Energy 359kJ251kJ8400kJ
-85kcal59kcal2000kcal
Fat 0g0g70g
of which Saturates 0g0g20g
Carbohydrate 19g13g260g
of which Sugars 16g11g90g
Fibre 2.5g1.8g-
Protein 0g0g50g
Salt 0.03g0.02g6g
This pack contains 4 servings---
*Daily reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
