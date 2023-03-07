Swizzels Love Hearts Lollies 4X65ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 359kJ
Product Description
- Fruit Flavour Ice Lollies
- Manufactured by Brand of Brothers under licence from Swizzels Matlow Limited
- Swizzels and Love Hearts are registered trade marks of Swizzels Matlow Limited.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 26ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Inulin, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Colours (Spirulina Concentrate, Safflor Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Beetroot Juice Concentrate), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Soya, Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C. If kept frozen below -18°C this product can be stored for 3 months from date of purchase or until the best before date, whichever is sooner.This product will deteriorate if allowed to thaw and should not be refrozen. For Best Before End: See Edge of Pack
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
Net Contents
4 x 65ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 65ml lolly
|*Reference Intake of an average adult
|Energy
|359kJ
|251kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|85kcal
|59kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|13g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|16g
|11g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.8g
|-
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|50g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.02g
|6g
|-
|-
|-
