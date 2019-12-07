By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stockwell & Co Variety Crisps 10X 25G

3.5(11)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Variety Crisps 10X 25G
£ 1.00
£0.40/100g
Each bag
  • Energy569kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2275kJ / 546kcal

Product Description

  • Assorted flavour potato crisps: 4 x ready salted, 3 x salt and vinegar flavour, 3 x cheese and onion flavour.
  • Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right.
  • Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Allergy Information

  For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x 25g e (250g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
Energy2275kJ / 546kcal569kJ / 136kcal
Fat34.4g8.6g
Saturates2.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate51.3g12.8g
Sugars1.6g0.4g
Fibre3.3g0.8g
Protein6.1g1.5g
Salt1.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

  • Each bag
    • Energy556kJ 133kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.2g
      12%
    • Saturates0.8g
      4%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2223kJ / 533kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    10 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2223kJ / 533kcal556kJ / 133kcal
    Fat32.7g8.2g
    Saturates3.3g0.8g
    Mono-unsaturates26.1g6.5g
    Polyunsaturates3.3g0.8g
    Carbohydrate52.8g13.2g
    Sugars0.7g0.2g
    Fibre3.8g1.0g
    Protein5.0g1.3g
    Salt1.0g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy569kJ 136kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.6g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2275kJ / 546kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Flavourings (contains Barley), Milk Sugar, Citric Acid, Sugar, Yeast Extract.

    Allergy Information

    For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    10 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2275kJ / 546kcal569kJ / 136kcal
    Fat34.4g8.6g
    Saturates2.9g0.7g
    Mono-unsaturates27.6g6.9g
    Polyunsaturates2.2g0.6g
    Carbohydrate51.3g12.8g
    Sugars1.6g0.4g
    Fibre3.3g0.8g
    Protein6.1g1.5g
    Salt1.4g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy550kJ 132kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.9g
      11%
    • Saturates0.8g
      4%
    • Sugars0.6g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2199kJ / 527kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Dried Whole Milk, Flavouring (contains Milk), Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin).

    Allergy Information

    For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    10 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2199kJ / 527kcal550kJ / 132kcal
    Fat31.7g7.9g
    Saturates3.2g0.8g
    Mono-unsaturates25.2g6.3g
    Polyunsaturates3.1g0.8g
    Carbohydrate53.2g13.3g
    Sugars2.5g0.6g
    Fibre3.7g0.9g
    Protein5.4g1.4g
    Salt1.1g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

11 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Used to be ok

3 stars

I used to like these but there is an increasing amount of grit in the bags. Not nice to be eating dirt from the potatoes. Will have to look for alternatives as they must be cheaply made and no care taken.

Value but no quality. Awful, a number of crisps yo

1 stars

Value but no quality. Awful, a number of crisps you couldn’t eat.

Good value

4 stars

Great crisps but we don't eat salt and vinegar so much, wish there were bags of cheese and onion.

light crispy full of flavour at a real bargain pri

5 stars

light crispy full of flavour at a real bargain price

Not the best

3 stars

These are OK if you've no others, I'll stick to Walkers

I have been very pleased with these crisps, howeve

4 stars

I have been very pleased with these crisps, however I am not sure if I have been unlucky or there is a problem at the factory but in the last 2 packs I have bought 1 packet only had 2 crisps and yesterday 1 packet was completely empty and unsealed. Just though you should be made aware of this.

Excellent value and nice and crispy

4 stars

Excellent value and nice and crispy

Good

5 stars

Just as good as other brands. I really liked them but my husband thought they were a little too salty compared to other similar brands.

Stockwell Crisps

1 stars

Our family do not like these crisps, they taste greasy. What happened to the everyday value crisps they were crispier and tasted so much better?

Very poor on flavour..

2 stars

These crisps have replaced the former 'everyday value' multipack (12x17g @77p) and they are not as tasty - the cheese & onion flavour is flavourless and needs more seasoning as do the salt & vinegar. Wont be buying again.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

