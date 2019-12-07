Stockwell & Co Variety Crisps 10X 25G

Used to be ok
I used to like these but there is an increasing amount of grit in the bags. Not nice to be eating dirt from the potatoes. Will have to look for alternatives as they must be cheaply made and no care taken.
Value but no quality. Awful, a number of crisps you couldn’t eat.
Good value
Great crisps but we don't eat salt and vinegar so much, wish there were bags of cheese and onion.
light crispy full of flavour at a real bargain price
Not the best
These are OK if you've no others, I'll stick to Walkers
I have been very pleased with these crisps, however I am not sure if I have been unlucky or there is a problem at the factory but in the last 2 packs I have bought 1 packet only had 2 crisps and yesterday 1 packet was completely empty and unsealed. Just though you should be made aware of this.
Excellent value and nice and crispy
Good
Just as good as other brands. I really liked them but my husband thought they were a little too salty compared to other similar brands.
Stockwell Crisps
Our family do not like these crisps, they taste greasy. What happened to the everyday value crisps they were crispier and tasted so much better?
Very poor on flavour..
These crisps have replaced the former 'everyday value' multipack (12x17g @77p) and they are not as tasty - the cheese & onion flavour is flavourless and needs more seasoning as do the salt & vinegar. Wont be buying again.