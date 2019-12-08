By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Stockwell & Co Ready Salted Crisps 10X25g

4(8)Write a review
Stockwell & Co Ready Salted Crisps 10X25g
£ 1.00
£0.40/100g
Each bag
  • Energy556kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2223kJ / 533kcal

Product Description

  • Ready salted potato crisps.
  • Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right.
  • Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x 25g e (250g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
Energy2223kJ / 533kcal556kJ / 133kcal
Fat32.7g8.2g
Saturates3.3g0.8g
Mono-unsaturates26.1g6.5g
Polyunsaturates3.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate52.8g13.2g
Sugars0.7g0.2g
Fibre3.8g1.0g
Protein5.0g1.3g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

  • Each bag
    • Energy556kJ 133kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.2g
      12%
    • Saturates0.8g
      4%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2223kJ / 533kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    10 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2223kJ / 533kcal556kJ / 133kcal
    Fat32.7g8.2g
    Saturates3.3g0.8g
    Mono-unsaturates26.1g6.5g
    Polyunsaturates3.3g0.8g
    Carbohydrate52.8g13.2g
    Sugars0.7g0.2g
    Fibre3.8g1.0g
    Protein5.0g1.3g
    Salt1.0g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great quality crispjs.

5 stars

Excellent crisps. No artificial or off flavours. Tasted really fresh. Great as a snack or a side dish. Very happy with this purchase.

I like them

4 stars

Nice in a sandwhich- good and crunchy.

Simply the best

5 stars

These crisps are as good if not better than any of the leading brands. Always taste fresh and such good value!

not as good as everyday value crisps. Oil?

2 stars

not as good as everyday value crisps. Oil?

broken crisps

2 stars

to many broken into small pieces

Value for money

5 stars

As good as all the more expensive brands. Portion size not too big-just enough.

Great Taste and Quality and fantastic value for mo

5 stars

Great Taste and Quality and fantastic value for money.

Too expensive and too big

3 stars

I assume these are the replacement for the Everyday Value crisps and I would say they taste the same but I think the foil bags will keep them fresher. Disappointingly, the new Stockwell packs are nearly twice the price per bag compared to the Everyday Value and, as the bags are bigger, there are an extra 37 calories in each bag, so if like me you're eating 3 or 4 bags a day, that's over 100 extra calories. I won't be buying these again and will go elsewhere for my economy crisps.

Usually bought next

Stockwell & Co Variety Crisps 10X 25G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Ms Molly's Chocolate Chip Cake Bars 5 Pack

£ 0.47
£0.09/each

Ms Molly's Chocolate Digestives Biscuits 300G

£ 0.42
£0.14/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here