Stockwell & Co Ready Salted Crisps 10X25g

Great quality crispjs.
Excellent crisps. No artificial or off flavours. Tasted really fresh. Great as a snack or a side dish. Very happy with this purchase.
I like them
Nice in a sandwhich- good and crunchy.
Simply the best
These crisps are as good if not better than any of the leading brands. Always taste fresh and such good value!
not as good as everyday value crisps. Oil?
broken crisps
to many broken into small pieces
Value for money
As good as all the more expensive brands. Portion size not too big-just enough.
Great Taste and Quality and fantastic value for money.
Great Taste and Quality and fantastic value for money.
Too expensive and too big
I assume these are the replacement for the Everyday Value crisps and I would say they taste the same but I think the foil bags will keep them fresher. Disappointingly, the new Stockwell packs are nearly twice the price per bag compared to the Everyday Value and, as the bags are bigger, there are an extra 37 calories in each bag, so if like me you're eating 3 or 4 bags a day, that's over 100 extra calories. I won't be buying these again and will go elsewhere for my economy crisps.